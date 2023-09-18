Which Lakers stars played for the Wizards and Pelicans? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 18

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The grid has become a hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Here is the latest basketball test to solve:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Washington Wizards

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans

Cell 3 - Player with 5+ APG in a season with the Lakers

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Wizards

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Blazers and Pelicans

Cell 6 - Player who averaged 5+ APG in a season for the Blazers

Cell 7 - Kyle Kuzma’s teammate who played for the Wizards

Cell 8 - Kuzma’s teammate who played for the Pelicans

Cel 9 - Player with 5+ APG in a season who was Kyle Kuzma’s teammate

Answers to the September 18 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Nick Young, JaVale McGee and Isaac Bonga. They all played for the LA Lakers and Washington Wizards. Rui Hachimura should be a popular answer here. He had a big role with the Lakers last season after the team acquired him from the Wizards.

Isaiah Thomas, Julius Randle, Xavier Henry and Chris Kaman are a few of the players who once suited up for the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans. They're Cell 2 answers.

Magic Johnson is the easy answer to Cell 3 of the NBA HoopGrids. He never averaged less than 6 APG in 13 seasons with the LA Lakers. Steve Blake is a not-so-obvious alternative here. During the 2013-14 season when he played 27 games for the Lakers, he averaged 7.6 APG.

Cell 4 could be Jared Jeffries, Earl Barron, Shabazz Napier and Rasheed Wallace. They once suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards.

Tony Snell, Antonio Daniels, Al-Farouq Aminu, Trevor Ariza and Dan Dickau had stints with the Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Any of them will fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Damian Lillard is the easy answer to Cell 6. He had multiple seasons with 5+ APG for the Portland Trail Blazers. Options here include Terry Porter, CJ McCollum, Damon Stoudamire and Brandon Roy.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Kuzma’s first season with the Washington Wizards was two years ago. Some of his teammates were Bradley Beal, Davis Bertans, Anthony Gill, Daniel Gafford and Thomas Bryant. Any of them fit well in Cell 7.

Cell 8 could be Brandon Ingram, Quinn Cook, Josh Hart, Ish Smith and Rajon Rondo. They all had stints with the New Orleans Pelicans and were former teammates of Kyle Kuzma.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Lonzo Ball, Tomas Satoranksy, Monte Morris and Delon Wright were former teammates of Kuzma who averaged 5+ APG in a season. Cell 9 is where they fit best.

Here's the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

Here's the completed September 18 NBA HoopGrids puzzle