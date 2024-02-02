On the day that Iowa star Caitlin Clark jumped to No.2 on the women's college basketball all-time point-scoring list, it seemed like a routine night for the sharpshooter. The Iowa Hawkeyes picked up a dominant 110-74 win against Northwestern.

Clark recorded a historic double-double with 35 points and 10 assists on the night. She also broke the Big Ten all-time points scored record as she pursues not only Kelsey Plum but Pete Maravich, who owns the overall record.

One of the most iconic plays she has had this year was an indefensible deep three-pointer against Indiana on January 13th. It left the commentators momentarily speechless while her teammates shooking their heads in disbelief.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart could not help himself and reposted the video of Clark's iconic three-pointer on his Instagram story.

"I atta b pissed guardian dis," he wrote.

Evan Stewart Instagram story

Caitlin Clark continues to draw big crowds with her jaw-dropping play

On her quest to break the NCAA scoring record, fans have followed Caitlin Clark everywhere. According to VIVID Seats, ticket prices to Iowa games have increased 207% since her debut. Clark is also extremely likeable, making her record-breaking effort a nationwide affair that has transcended codes.

During her postgame news conference, Caitlin Clark was modest about her achievements. She credited her teammates while praising the legends she passed on the all-time scoring list.

“I think the coolest thing is just the names that I get to be around,” Caitlin Clark said postgame. “Those are people that I grew up watching, especially Brittney Griner, Kelsey Mitchell, those are really, really great players, people that are still playing our game at the very highest level, people that you watch night in and night out. So it’s just special for me to be in the same area as them and obviously, I have a lot of really good teammates that have allowed me to do my thing.”

The Welsh-Ryan Arena was sold out, a common occurence for any game that Clark participates in these days. Fans came in waves to see the red-hot sharpshooter in action, and she acknowledged this factor as well.

“Obviously, I started in COVID-19, where it’s just family, and now, every single game I play in, it’s all sold out,” Caitlin Clark said. “So it’s not something you ever take for granted. I think it’s kind of crazy people are screaming my name so much. It’s not something you really ever get used to.

The masses continue to gather for the queen of basketball's coronation as she chases history.