"A 2-year-old could see this wasn’t intentional" CBB analyst shares take on Iowa's Caitlin Clark getting elbowed by Bronagh Power-Cassidy

Caitlin Clark tipped off her title quest with a victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders with a score of 91-65. But the March Madness contest wasn't without incidents.

One of them happened when Bronagh Power-Cassidy of No. 16 Holy Cross was called for an intentional foul on Clark in the second quarter. Clark was on defense when Bronagh winged her elbow and hit her face. The officials went for a replay and awarded Iowa two free throws and a ball.

While many wonder why the act didn't lead to an ejection, basketball analyst Andrew Perloff has a different take on the incident, tweeting:

"They called this an intentional foul, 2 free throws, and possession. A 2-year-old could see this wasn’t intentional."

There was a brief commotion at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena after Clark took the hit. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder described the mindset of fans as:

"They would have been upset with that. That's a pretty knowledgeable crowd. They know basketball."

The act was ruled intentional, as flagrant fouls are not called in women's games. Clark's teammate Kate Martin spoke about the incident.

"[Caitlin] got hit in the nose, That doesn't feel good let me tell you coming from me."

Clark recorded her 19th double of the season, registering 27 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Caitlin Clark's father "stops" his complaining daughter

Iowa held Holy Cross with nine points and has built themselves an 18-point lead in the first half. Yet Caitlin Clark seemed unhappy about how her afternoon was going.

Clark had an unfavorable shooting atmosphere as she lost the first 12 shooting attempts. She was shooting multiple complaints to the officials, and her father yelled and asked her to quit arguing with the referees.

"Stop" said Brent Clark.

Caitlin Clark lost her cool amid the match as her father, Brent Clark, had to intervene to ease the tension. The match against Holy Cross was not an easy stroll for Iowa, as they had a slow start. Ultimately, they emerged victorious with 91-65.

