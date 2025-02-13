Dawn Staley showcased her support for A'ja Wilson as her South Carolina team prepared for Thursday's game. Assuming the role of a "one-woman marketing team," Staley recently uploaded a review of Wilson's Nike A'Ones Black Label Player Edition shoes on her Instagram. She highlighted its details, texture, feel and other elements.

When speaking to the media on Wednesday, she was asked about the importance of having a custom sneaker. Reflecting on her own stint in the sneaker world:

"I did have a signature shoe but I ain't had a marketing behind it ... with A'ja, we're not going to let her fail," she said (at 4:08). "So, if I have to be a one-woman marketing person then I'm going to do that but I'm super proud.

Staley also shared her first thoughts on the pink colorway of A'ja Wilson's collaboration with the sportswear giants:

"When I had the pink ones, I'm like 'It's hard to believe, these are her shoes, she was working out here in her pink shoes.' A'ja Wilson has all the things that really made her who she is, it's not often that great players are bestowed such an honor, it's super cool to have her shoe."

Dawn Staley also promised that she would drop an in-depth review of homegrown guard MiLaysia Fulwiley's first Player Edition Curry 12s, sharing that she expects them to arrive in the mail soon.

"I'mma go one woman marketing, my shoes are coming, Lay's shoes are coming in the mail and once they do I'm going to give you everything, all the details that went to her getting a signature shoe."

MiLaysia Fulwiley, who became the first college player to be endorsed by Stephen Curry's sneaker brand in March 2024, unveiled her first PE shoes on Instagram on Sunday.

Looking back at Dawn Staley's signature shoes

Dawn Staley had her own signature shoe produced by Nike, named the Nike Zoom S5. Released in 1999, the sneaker embodied Staley's shifty play style and the mix of streetball flair. The "S" represented her second initial while "5" captured her jersey number.

Dawn Staley made her WNBA debut with the Charlotte Sting donning the Zoon S5. Initially a part of Nike's Alpha project, Staley's shoes quickly became popular amongst sneakerheads. They also harbored the five dot marker, an honor given to the company's highest-performing sneakers from that era.

