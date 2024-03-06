“Against his former team wow” - College hoops world left in awe as KJ Johnson hits a game-winner against Lipscomb

The college basketball world was stunned after North Alabama guard KJ Johnson hit a game-winning floater that gave the Lions a 77-75 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons in the Atlantic Sun Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday.

College Gameday posted the sequence on its Instagram page, and users reacted in awe of Johnson's shot.

"WHAT AN ENDING 🔥."

One user pointed out that it was against his former team:

"Against his former team wow!!"

Instagram users reacted to Johnson's game winner.

KJ Johnson, meanwhile, reacted to the post and playfully hit College Gameday for not tagging him.

KJ Johnson's reply

Users amazed by the guard's game-winner pointed out that the shot was sort of revenge against his former team, while others commented that it's a great start for March Madness.

More reactions on KJ Johnson's shot

More reactions on KJ Johnson's shot

Johnson also posted a different angle of the shot on Instagram. It captured the slow-motion sequence of the game-winner and the celebration that came after.

It's also worth noting that he has not changed the school name, as it still reads "Lipscomb University."

The College Gameday post has earned more than 47,000 likes, while Johnson's social media page had 1,105 likes and 111 comments as of press time.

Also Read: WATCH: North Alabama's KJ Johnson hits tough game-winner to eliminate No. 3 Lipscomb from ASUN Tournament

KJ Johnson exacts revenge against his former team

Johnson's shot handed the No. 6 seed North Alabama a slot in the ASUN semifinals, where the school faces second-seed Stetson on Thursday.

The buzzer-beater seemed to have vindicated the six-foot-three guard's decision to transfer schools in 2022 after three years with Lipscomb.

The senior attacked off the dribble right after the Bisons tied the game at 75-75 and made the shot with Lipscomb's Will Pruitt challenging him.

"College GameDay" appreciated Johnson's game-changing winner as the ESPN show posted the sequence on its Instagram.

Johnson, who finished with 11 points, only had two points in the first 34 minutes of the game before exploding for nine more in the final six minutes, including the game-winner at the buzzer.

The former two-time winner of Mr. Basketball in Class AA exacted revenge on Lipscomb, who relegated him to the bench in his third season.

That caused him to enter the transfer portal and eventually securing a spot at North Alabama in 2022.

“I was falling down at the same time. I just shot to throw it straight at the backboard,” Johnson said after the game.

Lipscomb coach Lennie Acuff was in shock of what the former Bison did to them at the most crucial moment of the game.

"If you told me that's the shot they've got to make to beat us. I'd probably take that every time. But he made it. It's hard. Sometimes things happen you don't understand. The thing I told our guys, we can't let one night define (us). What these kids have done has really been unbelievable,” Acuff said.

Read More: $1.2 million NIL-valued Enmanuel Hansel makes a tiny fan's day amid Austin Peay vs North Alabama's 83-80 nail-biting matchup: WATCH