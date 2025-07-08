AJ Dybantsa, Tyran Stokes and others react to Bryce James' teammate Koa Peat's snaps following FIBA U19 World Cup win

The FIBA U19 World Cup win was Koa Peat's fourth international win. On Tuesday, Bryce James' future Arizona teammate shared pictures from the World Cup on his Instagram. He shared pictures on the court and a billboard, highlighting his jersey No. 4. In a clip posted, he can be seen scoring against France.

In another picture, he posed with the medal and the World Cup trophy. He also posed along with his Team USA teammates, Caleb Holt, Tyran Stokes, AJ Dybantsa, Brandon McCoy Jr. and staff members, team coordinator Cole Miller and team assistant director Michael Brooks.

"4x4," Peat captioned the post.

His USA teammates hyped him up.

"4x you trim," Stokes, the top 2026 prospect, commented.

"4 n sh," Dybansta, the MVP of the tournament, wrote.

Comments on Koa Peat's Instagram post after FIBA U19 World Cup win

"4 times," Duke signee Nikolas Khamenia commented.

"fo fa fo," Brandon McCoy wrote.

"KPPPP," JJ Mandaquit added.

Koa Peat earned his first gold at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup, averaging 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. In the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship, he averaged 17.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. At the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, he averaged 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Now, Peat captained Team USA to gold at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup.

Koa Peat helps Team USA dominate Germany in U19 World Cup final

Incoming Arizona freshman Koa Peat played an important role in Team USA's 109-76 win over Germany in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup final held at Lausanne, Switzerland.

After a close first quarter, Team USA outscored Germany 32-24 in the second to take a 56-47 halftime lead. In the third quarter, with a 28-10 run courtesy of a 22-2 stretch and nearly seven minutes of holding Germany without a field goal, Team USA secured a substantial lead.

Peat finished with 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. He went 4-of-8 from the free throw line. Tyran Stokes gave the US a 24-23 lead at the end of the first quarter, and they never trailed again.

Morez Johnson led Team USA with 15 points and 10 rebounds. AJ Dybantsa, with 11 points, was among six other USA players who scored in double figures.

