Alex Karaban shares glimpses from basketball camp as UConn star enjoys offseason 

Even though the UConn Huskies could not clinch a three-peat this season, Alex Karaban is enjoying his downtime by passing on his skills to the next generation of hoopers. The veteran forward was part of a basketball camp organized on April 19, where he taught fundamentals to young boys and girls while also spearheading some fun on-court games.

FlexWork Sports Management, a company that organizes such camps, posted an energetic highlight tape of Karaban's camp on its Instagram handle on Tuesday.

"The @flexworkmgt @alexkaraban_ camp was a movie!," the caption read.

The 2025 Alex Karaban Youth Basketball Camp was organized by Pure Focus Sports, bringing in more than 190 young hoopers at Newtown, Connecticut. The camp was designed specifically for players from age 6 to 16, who received tips, drills and skills training from a dedicated coaching staff. The two-time NCAA champion also joined in with hands-on instructions and a motivational speech.

Apart from tools to elevate their games, the participants went home with limited edition T-shirts, a group photo with Karaban, autographed photos and other goodies from the sponsors of the event.

The forward regularly leads youth camps in the offseason. His previous event was organized in September 2024 at the NYA Sports & Fitness Center in Newtown.

Alex Karaban is torn between returning to UConn and chasing his ultimate dream

Alex Karaban declared for the NBA draft last offseason but withdrew early to return to UConn. He had been an integral part of the program's back-to-back championship runs at the time and was expected to be the veteran voice through a potential three-peat.

Even though the Huskies fell early in the NCAA tournament, the forward is contemplating returning. However, he is equally attached to the idea of stepping into the big league and living his lifelong dream.

"I’ve been at UConn for a while and I just love this place so much. It is hard to leave places that you love, but at the same time it’s also my dream to go to the NBA," he said via Hartford Courant's Joe Arruda on X/Twitter.

In case Karaban decides to return, it will be his last year of eligibility. He has also been considered a second-round pick in recent mock drafts by Sports Illustrated and the NBA.

Though he remains undecided for now, Huskies faithful will hope the forward returns for another go at a national championship title.

