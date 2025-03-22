Alex Karaban stats tonight: How did the UConn star fare vs Oklahoma? (Mar. 21)

Alex Karaban and the eighth-seeded UConn Huskies advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday, beating the ninth-seeded Oklahoma Sooners 67-59 at Lenovo Center.

Karaban was one of three players to score in double figures for the Huskies, who will next face the top-seeded Florida Gators in the second round. He scored 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting. He shot 1 of 5 from beyond the arc and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Alex Karaban, who grabbed seven rebounds, was a menace on the defensive end as well. He racked up two steals and two blocks. One of his defensive plays helped seal the win for the Huskies, blocking Jalon Moore's layup attempt with 38 seconds left to preserve UConn's five-point advantage at that stage.

Karaban remained unbeaten in his NCAA Tournament career, winning all 13 March Madness games he has played for UConn dating back to the Big Dance in 2023.

Here are Alex Karaban's stats from the game against the Oklahoma Sooners:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Alex Karaban 38 13 7 0 5-11 1-5 2-4 0-7 2 2 3 4

Alex Karaban and Solo Ball step up amid Liam McNeeley's offensive woes

The game was hanging in the balance with six minutes remaining in the contest after Oklahoma's Jalon Moore tied the game at 54-all with a layup. Alex Karaban then showed his championship experience, scoring six of UConn's final 13 points to lead the Huskies to victory.

UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (#11) drives to the basket against Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalon Moore (#14) and forward Mohamed Wague (5) during the second half of their first-round showdown in the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Photo: Imagn

He knocked down a huge 3-pointer with 3:40 left to give UConn a 60-56 lead over Oklahoma. He then buried a jumper with 2:18 remaining to extend the Huskies' advantage to 64-58.

Solo Ball also stepped up for coach Dan Hurley, scoring a team-high 14 points. He shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 of 5 from beyond the arc. He was automatic from the free-throw line, knocking down all four of his attempts at the charity stripe. He also had five rebounds, one steal and one block.

Tarris Reed Jr. provided some much-needed offense off the bench, scoring 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting. He also had seven rebounds and one assist.

Hurley needed every bit of their production as star player Liam McNeeley struggled offensively in his NCAA Tournament debut. He scored just eight points in 32 minutes. He shot 2-for-13 from the field, including 1-for-8 from the 3-point area.

