Alijah Arenas sends Father’s Day wishes to “lil bro” Gilbert Arenas with black & white snap

Gilbert Arenas celebrated Father's Day with a rather unconventional greeting from his son, Alijah Arenas. The USC freshman posted a black and white photo on social media with his dad in the background.

The snap was probably taken during the McDonald's All-American Game in April 1. But what really grabbed the attention of fans was the caption of the post:

"Happy Father's Day lil bro @nochollgil"

Alijah Arenas greeting dad/ "lil bro" Gilbert Arenas a Happy Father's Day (source: IG/ alijah0arenas)

Alijah Arenas' joke is a reference to the fact that he is already taller than his three-time NBA All-Star dad. While Gilbert was listed at 6'4 during his playing days, Alijah is listed at 6'7 and is still growing.

Despite the unusual Father's Day wish, Alijah is actually really close to his dad. In fact, Gil has been a guiding force in his journey to become a pro-hooper.

Gilbert Arenas has been a very supportive father to Alijah despite his disagreements with his ex-partner and Alijah's mom, Laura Govan. He is always there for Alijah in the sidelines, whenever the latter is playing.

When Alijah Arenas got into a horrific Cybertruck crash in LA in April, Gilbert cancelled an episode of his "Gil's Arena" podcast and rushed to the hospital. He stayed with his son the whole time, especially when he was medically induced into a coma due to smoke inhalation. Alijah was trapped inside the burning Cybertruck wreck before being pulled out by some bystanders.

Alijah can now walk and has made a full recovery since. He is expected to join the USC Trojans this fall.

Gilbert Arenas blamed Alijah Arenas' Cybertruck crash on the vehicle

Gilbert Arenas claimed that the Tesla Cybertruck that Alijah was driving malfunctioned, causing the accident. He said so during a May appearance on Matt Barnes' "All The Smoke" podcast.

Arenas explained that the vehicle's steering wheel stopped responding before the crash. He added that his son never fell asleep as the incident happened early in the morning. Alijah was reportedly going home from the gym when he lost control of the car.

The vehicle first plowed through a fire hydrant before hitting a tree. It then caught fire, with Alijah trapped inside and banging on the bulletproof windows. He was soon pulled out by bystanders and immediately sent to the hospital.

