Alison Feaster's daughter & UConn star Sarah Strong shares how her parents found an "even balance" of being a coach and parent 

UConn freshman Sarah Strong was a key cog in the Huskies team that won the national championship in April. After a stellar season, Strong also won several individual accolades, like the Big East Freshman of the Year and the Division I WBCA Freshman of the Year.Strong is the daughter of Alison Feaster, Boston Celtics' vice-president of team operations &amp; organizational growth, who also played in the WNBA. Sarah's father, Danny Strong, meanwhile, played college basketball for the NC State Wolfpack and profesionally in Europe.During Saturday's segment of Hooping with host Kayla Burton, Strong revealed how her parents have found the balance between coaching and parenting (14:00).&quot;For me, both of my parents have done a really good job of finding that even balance between coach and parent,&quot; Sarah Strong said. &quot;So, every time I have a bad game or something doesn't feel right, I usually call them to see what they have to say. Maybe a few days after, so I can let it sit and let it rest, but we have a really healthy relationship.&quot;Strong who has become a fan-favorite for her post-plays for the Huskies, also revealed that she checks in with her parents before games and that her mom texts her long paragraphs analyzing her games.&quot;It's before. It's like a big paragraph,&quot; Strong said. &quot;Both my parents do (text). My mum texts a lot. I mean it's good, but she texts more than my dad. She always tells me to be confident. I'm not gonna say what she says exactly. I always look at my parents in the stands, probably not the best thing.&quot;After starring for the Harvard Crimson, Allison Feaster played in the WNBA for 10 seasons before moving abroad with Sarah Strong's father, Danny Strong, to continue their basketball careers. The UConn star was born and raised in Spain.Sarah Strong's mum had ties to Dawn Staley but chose UConnSarah Strong was the No. 1 prospect in the country in the class of 2024, according to ESPN and was heavily recruited by elite programs, including coach Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks. Staley held the advantage of having been Allison Feaster's teammate in the WNBA.Despite Strong's ties to South Carolina, she joined coach Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies, where she has excelled. Before UConn ended the Gamecocks' 71-game unbeaten streak at Colonial Life Arena in February, Staley joked about missing out on Strong's commitment during her pre-game news conference.“I don’t know how we don’t get Sarah Strong. I don’t, right?” Staley said. “They did a great job recruiting her. I think she felt comfortable there. It seems like a really good fit for her, and her being able to utilize all of her skill set. And I haven’t talked to Allison since. No, I’m kidding. I’m kidding. I’m kidding. I’m kidding.”Sarah Strong was again influential in the national championship game as the Huskies blew out the Gamecocks 82-59, tallying 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists to add to Staley's regrets of missing out on her commitment.