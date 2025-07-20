Alison Feaster's daughter & UConn star Sarah Strong shares how her parents found an "even balance" of being a coach and parent 

  • home icon
By Cabral Opiyo
Published Jul 20, 2025 10:37 GMT
UConn Huskies star Sarah Strong
UConn freshman Sarah Strong was a key cog in the Huskies team that won the national championship in April. After a stellar season, Strong also won several individual accolades, like the Big East Freshman of the Year and the Division I WBCA Freshman of the Year.

Strong is the daughter of Alison Feaster, Boston Celtics' vice-president of team operations & organizational growth, who also played in the WNBA. Sarah's father, Danny Strong, meanwhile, played college basketball for the NC State Wolfpack and profesionally in Europe.

During Saturday's segment of Hooping with host Kayla Burton, Strong revealed how her parents have found the balance between coaching and parenting (14:00).

"For me, both of my parents have done a really good job of finding that even balance between coach and parent," Sarah Strong said.
"So, every time I have a bad game or something doesn't feel right, I usually call them to see what they have to say. Maybe a few days after, so I can let it sit and let it rest, but we have a really healthy relationship."

Strong who has become a fan-favorite for her post-plays for the Huskies, also revealed that she checks in with her parents before games and that her mom texts her long paragraphs analyzing her games.

"It's before. It's like a big paragraph," Strong said. "Both my parents do (text). My mum texts a lot. I mean it's good, but she texts more than my dad. She always tells me to be confident. I'm not gonna say what she says exactly. I always look at my parents in the stands, probably not the best thing."
After starring for the Harvard Crimson, Allison Feaster played in the WNBA for 10 seasons before moving abroad with Sarah Strong's father, Danny Strong, to continue their basketball careers. The UConn star was born and raised in Spain.

Sarah Strong's mum had ties to Dawn Staley but chose UConn

Sarah Strong was the No. 1 prospect in the country in the class of 2024, according to ESPN and was heavily recruited by elite programs, including coach Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks. Staley held the advantage of having been Allison Feaster's teammate in the WNBA.

Despite Strong's ties to South Carolina, she joined coach Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies, where she has excelled. Before UConn ended the Gamecocks' 71-game unbeaten streak at Colonial Life Arena in February, Staley joked about missing out on Strong's commitment during her pre-game news conference.

“I don’t know how we don’t get Sarah Strong. I don’t, right?” Staley said. “They did a great job recruiting her. I think she felt comfortable there. It seems like a really good fit for her, and her being able to utilize all of her skill set. And I haven’t talked to Allison since. No, I’m kidding. I’m kidding. I’m kidding. I’m kidding.”
Sarah Strong was again influential in the national championship game as the Huskies blew out the Gamecocks 82-59, tallying 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists to add to Staley's regrets of missing out on her commitment.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Edited by Bhargav
