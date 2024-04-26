“Almost got it there Li” - UConn star Paige Bueckers hysterically hypes up Aaliyah Edwards as Mystics draft pick tries her hands on baseball

UConn star Paige Bueckers and her former teammate Aaliyah Edwards share a great bond on and off the court. They support each other with the latest coming in the 2024 WNBA Draft, where Aaliyah was drafted by the Washington Mystics as a No. 6 pick.

Recently, Edwards was invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Washington Nationals game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Reposting the video on her Instagram story, Bueckers was also seen hyping up her friend for her first pitch ever.

"Almost got it there LI," wrote Bueckers on her Instagram story

Paige's Instagram Story

Aaliyah Edwards was a 6-foot-3 forward for the UConn Huskies. She played a major role in her four seasons with them. In the 2023–24 season, she averaged 17.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and was an honorable mention in the All-America AP (2024).

Unlike Aaliyah, Paige Beuckers returned to college basketball for another year with UConn, forgoing her eligibility. However, she was a glamorous presence at the WNBA Draft to support her friend Aaliyah at the Barclays Academy of Music.

Bueckers also had a remarkable season with UConn. She averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game this season. She was named Big East Player of the Year 2024 after leading them to the Big East Tournament win against Georgetown with a score of 78-42, where Paige scored 27 points.

After the exit of major women's basketball players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Kamilla Cardoso to the WNBA, she is expected to be the new face of college basketball.

Bueckers will look to come back stronger after the Final Four loss to Iowa and clinch the title in her last season with UConn to improve her draft prospects for next year.

Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards shared a wholesome moment at WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers (left) and Aaliyah Edwards (right)

Paige Buecers went to the 2024 WNBA Draft to support her teammates and her friends. Amid the exciting event, Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards were seen tightly hugging each other, reflecting their bond with each other.

The heartwarming moment came when the No. 6 pick of the draft was announced by the WNBA's Washington Mystics and it was Aaliyah Edwards.