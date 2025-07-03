"America owns basketball" "Give them the gold": Fans react as Gianna Kneepkens, Joyce Edwards and more star in 56-point FIBA AmeriCup win

Gianna Kneepkens and Joyce Edwards shone as Team USA dominated in the FIBA AmeriCup with a 56-point victory over Mexico. The United States secured a 104-48 win in their final group stage game on Wednesday in Santiago, Chile, completing a 4-0 sweep in Group B.

USA Basketball posted about the win on Instagram, acknowledging the top three scorers for the team, including Kneepkens, Edwards and Grace Van Slooten.

Kneepkens, a former Utah guard who transferred to UCLA this offseason, led the team with 20 points and five rebounds. Joyce Edwards, the scoring leader for South Carolina last season as a freshman, finished with 13 points and four rebounds. Van Slooten, a senior forward for Michigan State, added 12 points and six rebounds.

Team USA's game was well-received by the fans, evident from the reactions in the comments section of the Instagram post by @usabasketball.

"America owns basketball😂😂," one fan wrote.

"Give them the gold, They literally beating team by 40 to 50 plus," another one said.

"already waiting for that brazil matchup," a fan added.

Brazil leads Group A and is one of the favorites to win the tournament. If Team USA and Brazil both win their games, they will face each other in the finals.

More fans chimed in:

"It's crazy how America pretty much blows out every other nation in baskeball," a user commented.

"Joyce Joyce 🔥🔥 #Carolina #FAMs here," another added.

"Too easy," one more wrote.

Team USA prepares for quarterfinals as Gianna Kneepkens and Joyce Edwards stay hot

After taking down Mexico, Team USA is now headed to the quarterfinals of the FIBA AmeriCup. They won all four games in Group B, which included Puerto Rico, Colombia and Chile.

Gianna Kneepkens and Joyce Edwards have been key contributors to Team USA's success in the tournament. They will look to continue their strong play as the competition continues.

Edwards is averaging 13.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 50.0% from the field.

Their next opponent for the quarterfinals will be the Dominican Republic, which finished fourth in Group A. That game will be played on Friday at 11:40 AM (GMT-4).

