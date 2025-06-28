In Photos: Former Gamecock Kamilla Cardoso shows her look in Brazil jersey ahead of the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup 

Former South Carolina Gamecocks star Kamilla Cardoso is ready to represent her country once again and gave fans a glimpse of that ahead of the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup. The Chicago Sky center shared a series of photos on Instagram on Saturday, suited up in Brazil’s green jersey.

Ad

Kamilla Cardoso was pictured wearing her familiar No. 10 jersey and posed with a basketball, smiling for the camera.

“Ah, como eu senti falta de vestir esse manto! 💚💛,” Cardoso wrote in Portuguese, which translated to “Oh, how I missed wearing this jersey!”

Ad

Trending

On Wednesday, the Chicago Sky announced that Cardoso would temporarily step away from WNBA duties to join Brazil at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, taking place from Jun. 28 to Jul. 6 in Santiago, Chile.

Brazil entered the AmeriCup as one of the projected favorites, having won the event a record six times, including their most recent victory in 2023. Cardoso played a vital role in that championship run, securing tournament MVP honors after her performance in the final against the United States. She recorded 20 points, 11 rebounds and three steals in the title-clinching game.

Ad

The 6-foot-7 center, who was one of the best Gamecocks players of all time, will be expected to rejoin the Sky once Brazil’s AmeriCup campaign concludes. Brazil opened Group A play against Argentina on Saturday.

Kamilla Cardoso shares photo with Indiana Fever’s Damiris Dantas ahead of FIBA AmeriCup

Chicago Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso temporarily swapped the WNBA for international duty and she showed her excitement on social media. During a photoshoot ahead for the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, Cardoso shared an Instagram post on Friday, posing with Indiana Fever's Damiris Dantas, her teammate on the Brazil national team.

Ad

Both Cardoso and Dantas suited up for Brazil as they chased another AmeriCup title, while their WNBA teams continued regular-season play without them. Cardoso averaged 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists before she left for international duty.

Chicago Sky’s Kamilla Cardoso shares photo with Indiana Fever’s Damiris Dantas ahead of FIBA AmeriCup - Image source: Instagram/Kamilla_Cardoso

Kamilla Cardoso was drafted third overall in 2024 after a standout college career. The center made an immediate impact in her first season, averaging 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Her performances secured her spot on the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Ad

At South Carolina, Cardoso won national championships with the Gamecocks in 2022 and 2024, claiming the NCAA Tournament MOP award during her senior year. She also earned first-team All-SEC honors and was named WBCA Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

Internationally, Cardoso competed in two previous FIBA AmeriCup tournaments, winning gold in 2023 while also earning MVP honors. She helped Brazil to victory at the 2022 South American Championship as well. Most recently, Cardoso played overseas for the Shanghai Swordfish, where she was named the WCBA’s International Player of the Year for 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here