Amid NBA draft workout saga, Rutgers star Ace Bailey lands among "wild cards" in analyst Jay Bilas' latest prospect ranking

Ahead of the 2025 NBA draft, there's a lot of noise around Rutgers star Ace Bailey. He is one of the best talents in this year's class, alongside Cooper Flagg and Scarlet Knights teammate Dylan Harper.

Bailey is coming off a strong season, which increased his chances of getting picked early. While Rutgers didn't reach the NCAA Tournament, Bailey finished the campaign averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds on 46.0% shooting, including 34.6% from deep.

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas published a story on Tuesday discussing Bailey as one of the two wild-card picks of the draft. He expects the guard to be selected between No. 3 and No. 8.

"Bailey is one of the high-risk, high-reward guys in the draft," Bilas wrote. "Few have a higher ceiling and few can match his shotmaking ability, especially tough, pull-up jumpers under pressure. Bailey had 39 points against Indiana and 38 against Northwestern.

"Bailey has faced questions about his maturity, but he is just 18 years old, and his talent is undeniable. Bailey should follow him shortly, going anywhere from No. 3 to No. 8."

However, Bailey's stock dropped last week after his workout saga with the Philadelphia 76ers. His representatives doesn't like him getting picked by the team. They would rather have him with a rebuilding franchise like the New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards or Brooklyn Nets.

They also want Bailey to get a distinct role immediately rather than sitting on the bench for the majority of his formative years in the NBA.

He cancelled his workout with Philadelphia, and many experts predicted that he could slide in the draft.

Paul George criticizes Ace Bailey for his actions ahead of the 2025 NBA draft

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George didn't mince his words about Bailey not turning up to Philadelphia's workout ahead of the draft. George feels that the rookie should be drafted first before taking drastic steps. He also questioned his representatives for such actions.

"I mean, I think if I'm Ace Bailey I can't get mad if my stock drops," George said on Tuesday, via "Podcast P." "But, he's canceled all workouts. Like he hasn't worked out for any team. So, I think they made a big deal cause we were scheduled to work him out and he canceled the day of. But he hasn't worked out for any team.

"But you're not in a position to be making those demands. Make it to the league first. It's for sure the people around him. I don't know whose representing him, but I don't think they're going about it the right way."

Several reports suggest that Bailey could miss out on the top five picks following his failure to attend any of the workouts he was invited to. Several analysts and websites are projecting him to be the sixth or seventh pick.

