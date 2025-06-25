Paul George makes his feelings clear about Ace Bailey's unlikely fit with Spurs: "Not in position to be making demands"

Paul George made his feelings perfectly clear about basketball prospect Ace Bailey. The 2025 NBA Draft is just around the corner, and Bailey is one of the top prospects expected to be one of the top five picks in the class. However, due to his failure to show up to practices leading up to the draft, Bailey's value has slowly decreased.

George opened up about his thoughts on how Bailey has handled his situation. The Philadelphia 76ers star called out the future NBA rookie and told him that he has no right to act in such a manner. George then blamed his representatives for exposing him to such behavior.

"I mean, I think if I'm Ace Bailey I can't get mad if my stock drops," George said. "But, he's canceled all workouts. Like he hasn't worked out for any team. So, I think they made a big deal cause we were scheduled to work him out and he canceled the day of. But he hasn't worked out for any team."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But, you're not in a position to be making those demands," George added. "Make it to the league first. It's for sure the people around him. I don't know whose representing him, but I don't think they're going about it the right way."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Paul George then noted how Ace Bailey wouldn't be a perfect fit for the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio currently has the second pick in the upcoming draft. With that in mind, it makes more sense to select the second-best prospect in the class, which is Dylan Harper. George also noted how pairing Bailey with Castle might not work.

Posts from the nba community on Reddit Expand Post

Ace Bailey projected to be selected outside top five picks in 2025 NBA Draft

Due to Ace Bailey's failure to attend any of the workouts he's been invited to, the third-best prospect in the 2025 NBA draft might be selected outside the top five picks. By skipping his workouts, NBA teams haven't been able to see him perform at an elite level up close. There's also an issue with his work ethic, which is being questioned due to his absences.

Because of these factors, many sports analysts and websites are projecting that Bailey could fall to the sixth or seventh pick.

While this would normally be a cause for concern, Bailey's value decreasing could work in his favor. Sources reported that Bailey prefers to play for teams outside the top five picks. In particular, he's looking at teams like Washington (sixth pick), New Orleans (seventh pick) and Brooklyn (eighth pick).

For now, everything remains to be seen. The 2025 NBA Draft starts on June 25, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More