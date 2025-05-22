Amid UConn's Kayleigh Heckel move, Niele Ivey's Notre Dame responds by pairing Hannah Hidalgo with top SEC guard

Life goes on for coach Niele Ivey and Notre Dame one day after USC transfer Kayleigh Heckel snubbed the Fighting Irish to join Geno Auriemma's UConn. Notre Dame announced on Wednesday that Iyana Moore will join the Fighting Irish from Vanderbilt via the transfer portal.

Ivey finally found a guard who will partner with Hannah Hidalgo in Notre Dame's backcourt for the 2025-26 NCAA season. Moore posted impressive numbers in her final year with the Commodores, averaging 12.4 points, 2.7 dimes and 2.7 boards through 32 games. She was Vanderbilt's third-leading scorer in the 2024-25 season, trailing only Mikayla Blakes and Khamil Pierre.

“We are excited to welcome Iyana Moore to our ND family!” Ivey said in Notre Dame's press release. “Iyana is a sharp-shooter, an elite scorer and a tenacious defender. Her wealth of experience will enhance our team on both the offensive and the defensive side of the ball.

“She has an outstanding offensive arsenal, shooting over 35% from the 3-point line. Iyana will make an incredible and immediate impact on our team on and off the court!”

The Fighting Irish needed a backcourt replacement after Olivia Miles left to join the TCU Horned Frogs. Miles was a key piece for Niele Ivey last season, averaging 15.4 points and a team-best 5.8 dimes per contest.

Notre Dame was in the mix to sign Kayleigh Heckel before announcing her commitment to join reigning champions UConn. Heckel spent one season at USC before moving to Storrs, averaging 6.1 points and 1.9 assists in her freshman year with the Trojans.

Niele Ivey uses transfer portal to bolster Notre Dame's lineup ahead of the 2025-26 NCAA season

Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Niele Ivey

Iyana Moore is the fourth player Niele Ivey has added to Notre Dame's lineup through the transfer portal ahead of the 2025-26 season. She joins Malaya Cowles, Gisela Sanchez and Vanessa de Jesus in the list of new recruits for the Fighting Irish.

Cowles played four seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Notre Dame for her senior year. She posted career-best numbers in scoring and rebounding during the 2024-25 season, averaging 8.8 points and 5.1 boards through 28 games.

Sanchez played for Arizona and Kansas State before joining Notre Dame. She played 27 games for Kansas State last season, averaging 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds.

De Jesus played four seasons at Duke before linking up with Ivey at Notre Dame. She came off the bench 36 times for the Blue Devils last season, averaging 3.1 points, 1.8 dimes and 1.4 boards in her senior year.

