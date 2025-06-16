Analyst details how Dan Hurley's latest transfer portal signing "fits into Tristen Newton role"

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies are coming off a disappointing end to the 2024-25 season as they finished with a second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament. Hurley has been active in the transfer portal and added multiple talented players to the roster.

One of the newest members of the Huskies is Georgia's two-way guard Silas Demary Jr, a 6-foot-5 junior-to-be, who will have two years of eligibility remaining. He averaged 13.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs last season.

Analyst Mark Zanetto believes Demary's experience in the SEC will help him succeed in the Big East. He also likened his play style to former UConn guard Tristen Newton, who was drafted by the Indiana Pacers last year.

"I watched some of Silas last year. It's not that I wasn’t impressed," Zanetto said (Timestamp: 9:41). "The reason why I think he fits so much into the Tristen Newton role is because if you watched Tristen at East Carolina, he was playing on a team that wasn’t very good. It was talented — they made the NCAA Tournament — but it wasn’t the type of team where you’re like, 'Oh, that guy stands out.'

"These guys targeted Silas. They wanted him because he fits the mold of exactly what they're looking for: a big guard, a volume shooter if you need it. So, someone that can go get you a bucket if you need it and is not afraid of the moment ... Has almost identical numbers to what Tristen Newton had in his first year with UConn."

Silas Demary Jr believes Dan Hurley can develop him like Tristen Newton

Silas Demary Jr spoke about his decision to join the Huskies and what he hopes to accomplish in Storrs during an interview with Zach Schumaker on "The SchuZ Show."

"Just looking at the style of play, I felt like they had Stephon Castle, Tristen Newton — I kind of resemble those guys a lot," Demary said. (Timestamp: 14:46). "So just being able to look at that mold and see what (Dan Hurley) has done with those two guys — he helped them get to the league. So it’s like, why not be the third guy he helps?"

Demary's ability will be crucial for Dan Hurley's squad next season as they lost several key players this offseason, including Liam McNeeley and Hassan Diarra. He shot 37.4% from 3-point range on 4.7 attempts per game last season and also had an 80.4% free-throw percentage.

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

