Analyst Jay Williams compares Walter Clayton Jr.'s special March Madness run to $80M worth former NBA superstar

Basketball analyst Jay Williams gave his candid assessment of Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr., describing the similarities between him and an NBA player. On "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday, Williams compared the 6-foot-3 senior to former NBA star Kemba Walker.

Walker, who played from 2011 to 2024 and was a four-time All-Star, has an $80 million net worth (per Celebrity Net Worth). He put up 14,486 points, 2,831 rebounds and 3,938 assists during his NBA career.

“There is a shiftiness that he has," Williams said. "He can move and get his shot off. He does s**t on the court where you're asking, 'How did you do that?' Walter Clayton Jr. is on a Kemba Walker-like run. Better, though.

"His numbers are better than what Kemba Walker did in 2011, when he took them (UConn) to the Big East and then the national championship."

Williams was full of praise for Clayton as he highlighted the need for Houston to get the ball out of his hands. Clayton has averaged 18.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 45.1% for Florida this season. During the postseason, Clayton has averaged 24.6 ppg while shooting 50.0%.

Clayton has spoken about how one of his earliest memories was watching the NCAA Tournament in 2011, as Kemba Walker took UConn to the title. After the Final Four victory on Saturday, Clayton spoke about how he admired Walker playing with calm.

Jay Williams talks about the similarities between Walter Clayton Jr. and Steph Curry

Former NBA and Duke player Jay Williams praised Walter Clayton Jr. on ESPN’s "Get Up" on Monday, comparing the Florida star to two of the NBA’s most electrifying guards. Clayton has been impressive in the Gators’ national championship push.

In back-to-back close games, he’s delivered clutch plays that propelled Florida past Texas Tech and Auburn. With 30 points in the Elite Eight and 34 in the Final Four, Clayton proved his ability under pressure.

“He’s got that Steph Curry energy mixed with a little Damian Lillard,” Williams said. “I could make a case that he could be the second or third pick in the NBA draft.”

As the Florida Gators prepare for their matchup against the Houston Cougars, Walter Clayton Jr. will be one name to watch out for. His tournament success has put him in the national spotlight and has reportedly sent his NBA draft stock soaring.

Like Curry and Lillard, Clayton has built a reputation for his deep shooting range, quick release, and fearless approach to big moments. Even more impressive are his shooting splits: 45.1% from the field and nearly 40% from beyond the arc.

