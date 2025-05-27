Analyst Jeff Goodman draws bold comparison between Cameron and Cayden Boozer and iconic OSU duo Greg Oden and Mike Conley

  • home icon
By Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan
Modified May 27, 2025 12:37 GMT
Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Mike Conley, Greg Oden
Jeff Goodman highlighted the difference between Cameron and Cayden Boozer on the "99.9 The Fan" on Thursday. The twins are two of the most sought-after players in the 2025 recruiting class. Cameron Boozer is the No. 3 player in the nation while Cayden takes up the 16th spot.

While expressing the Duke Blue Devils' ceiling in the 2025-26 season, Goodman compared the brothers to OSU's former duo, Mike Conley and Greg Oden.

"They are special," he said (at 21:48). "I said this about my comparison to John yesterday - Mike Conley to Cayden. But they're different players. Nobody thought he'd (Conley) be a one-and-done and they're different because Conley had blazing speed."
Conley arrived at Ohio State without fanfare, unlike Oden, who was the top recruit in the 2006 class. The guard was instrumental in OSU's appearance in the NCAA championship game that year.

"But more the fact that Conley played in Oden’s shadow," Goodman added. "He came in and nobody ... he was kind of the sidekick. It's the samehthing with Cayden to Cam; he's kind of in the shadow there. Everybody talks about Cam being a double-double machine, which he is. Cayden’s really, really good."
Cameron Boozer has headlined the recruiting conversations for the last two years behind his size, rebounding and paint scoring. Cayden Boozer has quietly built a unique resume, one which highlights his IQ, court vision and composure in high-stakes scenarios.

Cayden Boozer on the difference in his leadership style with Cameron Boozer

Duke Blue Devils is no stranger to handing the ropes to players right out of high school. The school is coming off a Final Four appearance while being led by freshman Cooper Flagg. The Boozer Twins are expected to make a similar impact in the 2025-26 season.

Cayden Boozer highlighted the difference in his leadership style to his brother, Cameron Boozer, during an interview with AP News in April.

"He's one of the best leaders I've ever met," he said. "I'm a little bit more shy when you first meet me. But I open my shell once I get to know people, and he's one of the funniest guys I know. Very goofy."

Jon Scheyer also welcomes Nikolas Khamenia, Dame Sarr and Sebastian Wilkins this season. The five freshmen make Duke the recruiting class in the nation.

