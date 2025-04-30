Analyst picks Tennessee as top "transfer portal winner", ahead of Dawn Staley's South Carolina, Kim Mulkey's LSU

Dawn Staley's South Carolina and Kim Mulkey's LSU are having successful offseasons as they landed multiple talented players from the transfer portal. However, ESPN analyst Charlie Creme picked Tennessee as the winner.

Creme published an article on Wednesday ranking the top 10 college teams that had the most success in the transfer portal this offseason. The Gamecocks were listed third, the Tigers were fourth and Kim Caldwell and the Lady Vols were ranked No. 1.

"The Lady Vols added three high-end rotational players to a roster that was already set to have most of its core back," Creme wrote. "The depth and versatility Kim Caldwell has at her disposal will be even greater in 2026."

Tennessee added former SMU Mustangs guard Nya Robertson and two forwards: Janiah Barker from UCLA and Jersey Wolfenbarger from LSU. Robertson averaged 18.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game last season.

Meanwhile, Dawn Staley and South Carolina added two senior transfers: former Florida State guard Ta'Niya Latson and former Mississippi State center Madina Okot. Latson was the scoring leader in the Southeastern Conference last season, averaging 25.2 ppg, along with 4.6 rpg and 4.6 apg. However, the Gamecocks lost MiLaysia Fulwiley, who transferred to LSU.

Along with Fulwiley, Mulkey's Tigers secured another explosive player, former East Carolina forward Amiya Joyner. She put up 15.0 ppg and 9.2 rpg last campaign.

Creme's ranked the Ole Miss Rebels at No. 2 after adding eight players, including former Virginia forward Latasha Lattimore.

Here is the full list of Creme's rankings:

Tennessee Ole Miss South Carolina LSU TCU Maryland Oklahoma State Baylor Louisville SMU

Dawn Staley's robust roster aims for another championship run next season

Although Dawn Staley and South Carolina fell short of winning the NCAA national championship last season to Geno Auriemma's UConn, she has secured key pieces to help her team return to the top.

Along with two incoming transfers, Ta'Niya Latson and Madina Okot, the Gamecocks will welcome five-star recruit Agot Makeer and four-star guard Ayla McDowell. While the freshmen might not get a lot of playing time yet, they will provide a significant boost off the bench.

Five players from the 2024-25 team departed, including three who declared for the WNBA draft. Chloe Kitts and Raven Johnson will return for their final year of eligibility.

Here's South Carolina’s predicted starting five:

Ta'Niya Latson

Raven Johnson

Chloe Kitts

Joyce Edwards

Madina Okot

