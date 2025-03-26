Analyst Rebecca Lobo heaps praise on UConn's Paige Bueckers as Huskies star ties career-high in win vs South Dakota State

College basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo paid tribute to Paige Bueckers after the UConn star's dazzling performance in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Monday night. Lobo praised Bueckers in an interview with ESPN host Malika Andrews on Tuesday.

Andrews asked Lobo what made Bueckers' performance against South Dakota State so memorable in her eyes. Lobo recalled Geno Auriemma's previous statement about Bueckers when answering the question, calling her "unguardable" in the round-of-32 clash.

"Coach Auriemma at the beginning of the season called Paige Bueckers the most unguardable player in America and she looked like that yesterday," Lobo said. "She came out looking to score. At times, she’s been criticized for being too unselfish. She wasn’t that yesterday."

Paige Bueckers may have had a career scoring night against South Dakota State, but Lobo noted that it was an assist that fired up the UConn guard the most.

"She never celebrated herself on her made field goals but how about on this play, the one time she has the assist there, she just loses it. She’s a great teammate. Her teammates love playing with her."

Lobo believes Bueckers is peaking at the right time as she looks to finish her college basketball career with a national championship.

"Yesterday, yes, she was absolutely unguardable. All 14 field goals came in a different fashion and she elevated the play and the confidence of all of those around her and that’s what the greats have. She’s playing the best basketball right now of her career," Lobo said.

Paige Bueckers delivers for UConn in win over South Dakota State

Paige Bueckers sent UConn fans into a frenzy in her final game at Gampel Pavilion, tying her career high with 34 points in the Huskies' 91–57 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The senior guard shot 14-for-21, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. She also went 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.

Paige Bueckers (#5) of the UConn Huskies reacts during the second-round game against the South Dakota State SDSJ Jackrabbits at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on March 24, 2025. Photo: Getty

Bueckers also contributed in other areas, recording four assists and three rebounds. On the defensive end, she was a menace, picking up four steals in 29 minutes of action.

Bueckers got some help from Azzi Fudd, who scored 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting, including 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. Sarah Strong also stepped up for UConn, scoring 15 points, collecting seven rebounds and dishing out five assists. She also displayed her defensive prowess, racking up three steals and two blocks in the rout.

