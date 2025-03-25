Natasha Cloud drops 1-word reaction as Paige Bueckers makes basketball history with insane stat

Paige Bueckers left WNBA star Natasha Cloud amazed after she achieved another insane feat this 2024-25 NCAA season. Cloud reacted to a post from Paige Report on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday about Bueckers becoming the founding member of a club never before seen in the NBA, WNBA and NCAA.

According to Paige Report's post, Bueckers is the only player in history across the three organizations to lead in assist-to-turnover ratio and be a 50/40/90 scorer as well. Cloud, who was recently acquired by the New York Liberty in a trade with the Connecticut Sun, gave Bueckers her flowers, dropping a one-word reaction to the UConn star's incredible achievement.

"Dawg," Cloud wrote.

Paige Bueckers achieved the mark during the UConn Huskies' game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Monday night. She dazzled in the round-of-32 clash, scoring a game-high 34 points in UConn's 91-57 win at Gampel Pavilion. She shot 14-for-21 from the field, including 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. She remained automatic at the charity stripe, going 3-for-3.

It was the first time this season that Bueckers has scored at least 30 points in a game. Her previous season-high came against the Ole Miss Rebels on Nov. 27 when she scored 29 points in UConn's 73-60 victory.

Bueckers, who issued four assists and grabbed three rebounds, also displayed her defensive prowess against South Dakota State. The senior guard racked up a game-high four steals.

Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong provide offensive help to Paige Bueckers in win over South Dakota State

It wasn't just Paige Bueckers who punished the South Dakota State defense as two other UConn players scored in double figures in the second-round clash. Azzi Fudd was the Huskies' second-leading scorer against the Jackrabbits, dropping 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting. She shot 3-for-5 from the 3-point area and a perfect 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (#5) and her teammates react after a three-point basket against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Photo: Imagn

Sarah Strong continued to excel in her maiden NCAA Tournament, scoring 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting. She stuffed the stat sheet against South Dakota State, recording seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 31 minutes of action.

Kaitlyn Chen added seven points for the Huskies, who will next face the third-seeded Oklahoma Sooners in the Sweet 16 on Friday. The Sooners cruised to victory in their second-round showdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes, recording a 96-62 win at Lloyd Noble Center.

