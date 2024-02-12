Florida State Seminoles guard Cam'Ron Fletcher has never hidden his affection for his girlfriend, LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese, repeatedly showing her off on his social media accounts.

During the month of love, Fletcher has already gone big with his gestures to ask Reese to be his Valentine and to console her when her team hit a rocky patch.

Fletcher recently posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a room filled with adorable pictures of his girlfriend.

How Angel Reese balances money and basketball

Angel Reese has seen her NIL valuation skyrocket to $1.7 million after a whirlwind few months after winning the national championship in April, and with that has come fame and instant celebrity.

Reese has appeared in celebrity music videos, has had celebrities sliding into her DMs and is a face of college basketball. There was concern among fans about whether she would be able to maintain focus on her basketball career.

With NIL deals pouring in from world-renowned brands like Beats by Dre, Playstation and Reebok, Reese explained how she chooses which NIL deals to pursue during an interview with Teen Vogue last year.

“Everything I post on my Instagram or TikTok is stuff that I actually like or stuff I like to eat or stuff I like to do or wear,” she said. “All money isn’t good money. I had to realize that early on.”

Before the start of the season, controversial LSU coach Kim Mulkey addressed the issue of whether Reese would get distracted by the massive NIL earnings.

“Is Angel Reese hungry? She’s making money like crazy. Is she going to be hungry for another ring?” Mulkey said. “I won’t ever forget it. She said, ‘Coach I’m tired. I’m so glad to be back. I’m ready to play basketball.’ I was looking to hear that and not have to pull it out of her.

“Angel doesn’t have all of that when she got here. She doesn’t have that unless she has success on the court. She understands she just had the most unbelievable year of her college career, and it was fun, and you’re not entitled to that unless you work, and she’s working. She did her obligations and understands that once she reported here, it’s LSU time.”

With Angel Reese averaging 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season, she has shown that the instant celebrity that she garnered last year has not affected her on the court.