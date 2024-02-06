LSU forward Angel Reese has been pampering herself and getting spoiled by her boyfriend, Florida State guard Cam'Ron Fletcher, and he showed why they were couple goals again.

Cam'Ron Fletcher is taking the month of love seriously. After gifting Reese, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.7 million, a bouquet of roses earlier in the week, he made another grand gesture.

Fletcher appears to be on Facetime with Reese, holding a rose and a card with the words, "Will you be my Valentine?" on an Instagram clip posted by Reese on Monday.

Reese captioned the post:

"Long distance is the worst but he all the way in NYC, just had surgery and did this. I love you a MILLION TIMESSSSS."

Fletcher injured his right knee on Dec. 2 against North Carolina, effectively ruling him out of the season. He had surgery on Jan. 23.

Angel Reese on staying feminine and being an inspiration

Ever since she made the "you can't see me" gesture, made popular by WWE superstar John Cena, in the national championship game against Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese has barely stayed away from the public's consciousness.

She has courted controversy and inspired droves of young girls alike. The LSU vs. Iowa matchup attracted a viewership of 9.9 million people, the largest ever to watch a women's basketball game.

When speaking to "Girls United," Angel Reese revealed how she hopes to use sports to show her femininity and inspire young girls.

“Just being able to break the standard and show that women, and especially Black women, can do these things is so important to me,” Reese said. “Being able to be at the forefront, have a voice as I do, and use my platform as much as I can, I think it helps give a lot of young girls hope that they can do these things when they’re older too.

“Partnering with Reebok, they understand my values of being a girly girl and changing the stereotype that women can be cute and girly on the court or field and also be a baller on the court. I love fashion, so being able to tap into both sides and knowing that when I go to the WNBA, I can also be a model on the side is important.”

During an interview, Reese also revealed her feminine side.

"I like to be girly on the court, and that has helped make me who I am," Reese told 'Interview Magazine.' "I mean, I’m about my business on the court and I want to win, but when I’m off court, I’m a girly girl. I like to shop and get my nails done. I like to show both sides."

With another stellar season on the court, Angel Reese continues to be a role model for thousands of young girls around the country while showing off her femininity.