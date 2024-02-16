LSU forward Angel Reese has been on the receiving end of adorable gestures by her boyfriend, Florida State Seminoles' guard Cam'Ron Fletcher, on Valentine's Day.

Fletcher showed off the spread that he had laid for Angel Reese on his Instagram stories with the caption:

"Play wit u dey know im taking dat risk."

Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher's cozy relationship

After speculation about her relationship status went into overdrive last year after winning the national championship with the LSU Tigers, Angel Reese finally revealed who her boyfriend is on an episode of "1 Star Recruits Podcast."

"Cam'Ron is my boyfriend, yes," she said. "We both play the same sport so we understand each other's schedule. I think that also helps."

During a recent interview with Women's Health Magazine, Reese shared how deep her relationship with Cam'Ron Fletcher really is.

"He's really supportive and I've known him for six years. He's known me before all of this has happened," Reese said. "So it's a genuine relationship and he understands me."

The "Bayou Barbie" also talked about how difficult it was to have a social life with the fame that has come with the territory of being Angel Reese.

“If I pick up this cup and it has water in it, people think it’s tequila,” she said. “If I’m speaking to a friend, a guy, people think we’re dating. But it’s just too much. It is overwhelming for me. I can’t really enjoy myself how I want to enjoy myself and have fun how I want to have fun.

"I know you've seen all the blogs [saying] I've dated so many kids in the summer when I have my boyfriend. I’m young, but I’m an adult. I feel like I’ve outgrown being in a college atmosphere.”

Cam'Ron Fletcher had surgery a few weeks ago due to a knee injury sustained in December when Florida State clashed against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Reese penned an emotional message for Fletcher on her Instagram account before his surgery.

"God, please protect Cam'Ron as he has surgery today! I love you bookies!" Reese wrote. "God gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers! You've been through so much and this is so small to a giant. Road back to recovery. I've got your back. LET'S DO THIS!! @camron."

Cam'Ron Fletcher has shown his willingness to spoil the Bayou Barbie, and Angel Reese has reciprocated on her social media accounts to cement their place as one of college sport's biggest power couples.