"Anywhere between $2-3 million": NCAA analyst "guesses" Arkansas' transfer Boogie Fland's possible NIL deal with Todd Golden's Florida 

Arkansas Razorbacks transfer guard Boogie Fland is reportedly on a visit to Florida, which began Monday and will wrap up on Tuesday, according to 247Sports. After withdrawing from the NBA draft last week, Fland is considered one of the top transfers available.

NCAA analysts Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander weighed in on the situation during a recent episode of the "Eye on College Basketball" podcast on CBS Sports, speculating on the potential NIL deal that Fland might command.

"I guess it's not done done, but all indications would seem that Boogie Fland ... looks to be poised to remain in the SEC," Norlander said. "I would think it's going to be by the end of the week. I do think Fland's going to wind up committing to Florida. Again, not done done, I guess, but I'm expecting that to happen."

Norlander went on to suggest that Fland would not be returning to Arkansas because of a policy implemented by coach John Calipari that prohibits players from rejoining the team once they enter the transfer portal.

Regarding the potential financial terms of the deal, he admitted that exact figures are difficult to come by, but he speculated that Florida, which won the national championship in April, has significant NIL resources available.

"There's been some pretty outrageous figures attached to the Fland," he added. "But if you were broadly asking me to guess, this is a guess, this is not intel, I would say Fland and Florida, if that marriage comes together, would be anywhere between $2-3 million."

John Calipari remains supportive despite Boogie Fland's NBA draft withdrawal

Despite Boogie Fland entering the transfer portal, Arkansas coach John Calipari has been supportive of his former player's decision to explore his options.

Speaking at the ONE Razorback Roadshow event in Little Rock, the day after news broke that Fland was withdrawing from the draft, Calipari kept things vague when asked about Fland but did not shut down the idea of Fland potentially returning to Fayetteville.

"Yeah, we always said I'll have his back. Whatever he needs from us and me," Calipari said via 247Sports. "I love coaching him, so we'll see how it plays out."

Boogie Fland spent one season with the Razorbacks, in which he averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

