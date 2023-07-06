Are NBA scouts evaluating LeBron's youngest son Bryce James? Multiple talent evaluators watch Bryce's Peach Jam debut

Bryce James is currently ranked as a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. The son of future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James has been widely labeled as a better prospect than his older brother, Bronny James. Bronny is a five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

The younger of the James brothers made his Peach Jam debut on Monday, according to Krysten Peek of Yahoo! Sports, who reported:

"The youngest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made his Peach Jam debut Monday afternoon and finished with 12 points (2-for-6 from 3, 4-for-9 from the field) in the Strive For Greatness (California) win over Expressions in the 16-under division, 78-69.

"The gym was packed with fans and LeBron was noticeably absent from the sidelines, but is expected to show up later this week to support his son. A 6-4 shooting guard, [Bryce] James has excellent shooting mechanics and a high release. He's getting to the rim a bit easier and has found a second burst in transition."

Peek also added that several teams were scouting Bryce James, including all three teams that his father has played for:

"Scouts from the [LA] Lakers, [Orlando] Magic, [Cleveland] Cavaliers, [Dallas] Mavericks, [Miami] Heat, [New York] Knicks, [Phoenix] Suns, [Atlanta] Hawks and other teams all made James a priority on Day 1 of games."

While LeBron James was not on hand on Monday, he was seen coaching Bryce's team Strive for Greatness on Wednesday, alongside former LA Lakers teammate Rajon Rondo.

Check out footage of LeBron James and Rajon Rondo coaching Bryce James' team below:

Krysten Peek @krystenpeek Rajon Rondo the assistant coach. Only at Peach Jam. Rajon Rondo the assistant coach. Only at Peach Jam. https://t.co/pHBNf8dGeZ

Does LeBron James want to team up with Bryce James?

LeBron James has been very vocal about his intention of teaming up with his elder son Bronny James. Bronny will be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024 after playing for the USC Trojans next season.

While he will turn 40 during Bronny's rookie season, there is no reason to think that LeBron will not still be capable of playing at a high level in the 2024-2025 season.

The LA Lakers superstar is coming off a season in which he averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. He shot 50.0% from the field, 32.1% from 3-point range and 76.8% from the free-throw line.

Despite continuing his strong play, LeBron James has not mentioned playing with his younger son Bryce James, who will be draft eligible in 2026. James will turn 42 during Bryce's rookie season and it is difficult to predict how his body will hold up over the next three seasons.

