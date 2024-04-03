Are there any NCAA basketball games on tonight? Taking a look at March Madness schedule ahead of Final Four round

It's obvious to get caught up in excitement as we near the climax of this thrilling March Madness 2024. With Elite Eight now concluded, college basketball fans may be wondering if there are any NCAA games to look forward to tonight.

The answer, unfortunately, is 'No'. After the intense action in the Final Four, where the players gave their 100% on the court, both the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments are pausing briefly before the highly anticipated Final Four rounds.

For the Women's March Madness 2024, the Final Four matchups will occur on Friday, April 5th. These games will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Similarly, make note of Saturday, April 6th, for the Men's March Madness 2024 Final Four matchups. These games will unfold at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

So it's just a few days before the fans can get into some more exhilarating college basketball action as the top teams of the season are vying for a spot in the championship final.

Final Four Schedule for Women's March Madness 2024

LSU v Iowa

On Friday, No. 1 seed South Carolina of the Albany 1 region will face up with No. 3 seed NC State of the Portland 4 region, in the first Final Four Matchup for women's March Madness. The match will start at 7:00 PM ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, and the fans can watch it live on ESPN.

Just 30 minutes after the commencement of the first Final Four match i.e. 9:30 PM ET, the second match will start between No. 1 seed Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes from the Albany 2 region and No. 3 seed UConn Huskies of the Portland 3 region.

(1) South Carolina vs (3) NC State on Friday, April 5, 7:00 PM ET

(1) Iowa vs (3) UConn on Friday, April 5, 9:30 PM ET

Also Read: Top 10 funniest memes as Caitlin Clark's Iowa sends Angel Reese's LSU packing

Final Four Schedule For Men's March Madness 2024

Tennessee v Purdue

On Saturday, the first Final Four match of the Men's March Madness will take place between the underdogs No. 11 seed NC State of the South region and the No. 1 seed Purdue of the Midwest region. The match will start at 6:09 PM ET at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

No. 1 seed UConn Huskies of the west region will be taking on the No. 4 seed Alabama of the west region in the second Final Four matchup for men. This match will start at 8:49 PM ET.

(11) NC State vs (1) Purdue on Saturday, April 6, 6:09 PM ET

(1) UConn vs (4) Alabama on Saturday, April 6, 8:49 PM ET

Also Read: Who does Iowa play next? Taking a look at Caitlin Clark's Final Four opponents in 2024 March Madness

Championship Schedule for the March Madness 2024

After the commencement of the thrilling Final Four of March Madness 2024, it will be the time for the most awaited title match of the NCAA Tournament where every team will be looking to rewrite the history of their college basketball program and, of course, themselves.

The Women's March Madness Championship match is set to take place on Sunday, April 7th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland Ohio. Whereas, the Men's March Madness Championship match will be on Monday, April 8th at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.