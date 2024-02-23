Arizona vs Washington State Player Stats and Box Score, February 22, 2024 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Arizona Wildcats and the Washington State Cougars locked horns in a Pac-12 encounter on Thursday at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

No. 4 Arizona entered the game looking to extend its six-game winning streak and fortify its grip on the Pac-12 lead, while No. 21 Washington State sought to capture its eighth straight win and move ahead of the Wildcats at the top of the conference.

The Cougars built a 16-10 lead early in the first half courtesy of a Jaylen Wells 3-pointer. Arizona responded with a 6-0 run to tie the game at 16 apiece.

The visitors tried to pull away again, building another six-point lead with 8:50 left in the first half. Caleb Love kept Arizona in the game, scoring six straight points to knot the count at 24-24.

Washington State responded with a 7-0 surge and built a 31-24 advantage with 3:54 remaining in the half. The Wildcats uncorked a 9-1 blitz that moved them into the driver's seat at 33-32.

That lead was shortlived as Andrej Jakimovski buried two free throws to give the Cougars a 34-33 edge at the half.

In the second half, Arizona stormed to a 40-38 lead after Keshad Johnson connected on two foul shots. Wildcats would increase the lead to four, 46-42, after a Kylan Boswell triple that capped an 8-2 surge.

The Cougars responded with another run that handed them a 57-51 lead with 9:07 remaining. Arizona would retake the lead at 61-60 after Johnson's free throws.

Read More: What is Klay Thompson's ethnicity? Looking at Warriors star forward's family, personal life & more

The Wildcats increased the advantage to three after Love scored on a 3-point play with 51 seconds left. However, that was the last time the home team would score as Washington State dropped six consecutive to win the game, 77-74.

The win propelled the Cougars (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12) to the top of the Pac-12 standings, supplanting Arizona (20-6, 11-4).

Oumar Ballo of the Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona vs. Washington State College Basketball Season 2023-24 stats and box scores

Arizona stats and box score

Caleb Love paced the Wildcats with 27 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals. He shot 8 of 20 from the field, including 4 of 12 beyond the 3-point line. Center Oumar Ballo finished with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Keshad Johnson added 12.

The Wildcats were miserable from the 3-point line with a 5 of 18 clip. Arizona's bench only contributed five points.

PLAYER PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Keshad Johnson 12 5 1 0 2 1 4-9 0-1 4-6 Oumar Ballo 16 11 1 0 2 3 6-8 0-0 4-8 Kylan Boswell 6 3 2 1 0 1 2-8 1-4 1-2 Pelle Larsson 8 3 4 2 0 0 4-8 0-1 0-0 Caleb Love 27 4 5 2 0 2 8-20 4-12 7-8 Paulius Murauskas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Motiejus Krivas 0 4 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 KJ Lewis 3 4 0 1 0 1 1-1 0-0 1-3 Jaden Bradley 2 2 2 0 0 1 1-3 0-0 0-0

Washington State stats and box score

Jaylen Wells led the Cougars with 27 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. He shot 9 of 16 from the field, including 6 of 10 from deep.

Isaac Jones added 16 markers, six boards and two blocks, while Rueben Chinyelu came up with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Chinyelu and Kymany Houinsou provided the bench spark for Washington State as they combined for 20 points.

PLAYER PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Oscar Cluff 3 2 2 0 0 0 1-5 0-0 1-2 Jaylen Wells 27 3 2 1 0 0 9-16 6-10 3-3 Isaac Jones 16 6 0 0 2 2 4-9 0-0 8-11 Andrej Jakimovski 6 5 4 0 0 0 1-8 0-4 4-4 Myles Rice 5 4 3 1 0 4 2-12 0-4 1-2 Rueben Chinyelu 12 11 1 0 1 0 6-7 0-0 0-0 Isaiah Watts 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Kymany Houinsou 8 4 1 0 0 2 3-5 0-0 2-2