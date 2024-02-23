Arizona vs Washington State Player Stats and Box Score, February 22, 2024 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

  • home icon
By Geoff
Modified Feb 23, 2024 22:49 IST
Arizona State v Arizona
Kylan Boswell #4 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with Caleb Love #2.

The Arizona Wildcats and the Washington State Cougars locked horns in a Pac-12 encounter on Thursday at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

No. 4 Arizona entered the game looking to extend its six-game winning streak and fortify its grip on the Pac-12 lead, while No. 21 Washington State sought to capture its eighth straight win and move ahead of the Wildcats at the top of the conference.

The Cougars built a 16-10 lead early in the first half courtesy of a Jaylen Wells 3-pointer. Arizona responded with a 6-0 run to tie the game at 16 apiece.

The visitors tried to pull away again, building another six-point lead with 8:50 left in the first half. Caleb Love kept Arizona in the game, scoring six straight points to knot the count at 24-24.

Washington State responded with a 7-0 surge and built a 31-24 advantage with 3:54 remaining in the half. The Wildcats uncorked a 9-1 blitz that moved them into the driver's seat at 33-32.

That lead was shortlived as Andrej Jakimovski buried two free throws to give the Cougars a 34-33 edge at the half.

In the second half, Arizona stormed to a 40-38 lead after Keshad Johnson connected on two foul shots. Wildcats would increase the lead to four, 46-42, after a Kylan Boswell triple that capped an 8-2 surge.

The Cougars responded with another run that handed them a 57-51 lead with 9:07 remaining. Arizona would retake the lead at 61-60 after Johnson's free throws.

The Wildcats increased the advantage to three after Love scored on a 3-point play with 51 seconds left. However, that was the last time the home team would score as Washington State dropped six consecutive to win the game, 77-74.

The win propelled the Cougars (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12) to the top of the Pac-12 standings, supplanting Arizona (20-6, 11-4).

Oumar Ballo of the Arizona Wildcats.
Oumar Ballo of the Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona vs. Washington State College Basketball Season 2023-24 stats and box scores

Arizona stats and box score

Caleb Love paced the Wildcats with 27 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals. He shot 8 of 20 from the field, including 4 of 12 beyond the 3-point line. Center Oumar Ballo finished with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Keshad Johnson added 12.

The Wildcats were miserable from the 3-point line with a 5 of 18 clip. Arizona's bench only contributed five points.

PLAYERPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Keshad Johnson12510214-90-14-6
Oumar Ballo161110236-80-04-8
Kylan Boswell6321012-81-41-2
Pelle Larsson8342004-80-10-0
Caleb Love27452028-204-127-8
Paulius Murauskas0000000-00-00-0
Motiejus Krivas0 4 00000-10-00-0
KJ Lewis3 4 01011-10-01-3
Jaden Bradley2 2 20011-30-00-0

Washington State stats and box score

Jaylen Wells led the Cougars with 27 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. He shot 9 of 16 from the field, including 6 of 10 from deep.

Isaac Jones added 16 markers, six boards and two blocks, while Rueben Chinyelu came up with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Chinyelu and Kymany Houinsou provided the bench spark for Washington State as they combined for 20 points.

PLAYERPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Oscar Cluff3220001-50-01-2
Jaylen Wells27321009-166-103-3
Isaac Jones16600224-90-08-11
Andrej Jakimovski6540001-80-44-4
Myles Rice5431042-120-41-2
Rueben Chinyelu121110106-70-00-0
Isaiah Watts0 0 00000-00-00-0
Kymany Houinsou8 4 10023-50-02-2
