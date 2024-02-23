What is Klay Thompson's ethnicity? Looking at Warriors star forward's family , personal life & more

Klay Thompson has established his name among the greatest three-point shooters in the league's history. From being drafted in 2011 to being a four-time NBA champion, Thompson has had a Hall of Fame career with the Dubs. However, given how private Thompson has been, there is not a lot known about the Warriors’ star player.

Thompson’s father, Mychal Thompson was born in Nassau, Bahamas, and has a Caribbean ethnicity. He came to the US when he was still a young boy. Klay Thompson’s mother Julie Thompson has a Caucasian ethnicity. Which means that Thompson has a mixed ethnicity. Thompson was born on 8 February 1990, in Los Angeles, California.

Klay Thompson has a big sports background. His mother was a college-level volleyball player and his father was a professional basketball player in the NBA. Mychal Thompson played in the league and had a 14-year old career in the league.

Julie Thompson played volleyball at the college level for the University of San Francisco. She was born in Washington and also was a track and field athlete. Julie Thompson has a degree in accounting from the University of San Francisco.

Mychal Thompson played for the Portland Trailblazers, San Antonio Spurs and The LA Lakers. He won two championships with the Lakers in 1987 and 1988 when he was teammates with Lakers greats like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Klay Thompson has an elder brother Mychel Thompson, who also played in the NBA, for the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, he spent most of his career in the NBA G-League. Thompson’s younger brother, Trayce Thompson is a professional baseball player who plays for the New York Mets. Having British nationality through his father, Trayce also represents Great Britain in international competition.

Klay Thompson's NBA career with the Warriors

Klay Thompson was selected 11th by the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft. Thompson has won four NBA titles with the Warriors and has been one of the members of the Warriors’ trio with Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Thompson was one of the three crucial pieces that were instrumental in building the Warriors’ dynasty.

So far, Klay Thompson has played 766 regular season games and started in 728 of those games. He averages 19.6 PPG on 45.3% field goal and 41.3% from beyond the arc. Thompson also averages 2.3 apg and 3.5 rpg.

Klay Thompson is a five-time NBA All-Star and has made it to both All-NBA Defensive Team and All-NBA Teams. He also won a Three-point Contest in 2016. He is only the third player in the league’s history to make at least 300 three-pointers (301) in a single regular season. Only James Harden and Steph Curry have achieved that feat.

Klay Thompson also holds the record for most three-pointers made (14) and attempted (24) in a game. The NBA champion also holds the record for most points (37) scored in a quarter. In 2015, Thompson made all nine three-pointers in the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings.