5 youngest players to make the NBA All-Defensive Team ft. Kobe Bryant

Basketball has been more known for its creative ways of scoring, and the ability to score points is undeniably crucial in earning a win. But there are some players who excelled by preventing opponents from achieving their goal of creating a basket.

While it takes time and familiarity to get used to the NBA style of gameplay, some young defenders have already shown maturity and become defensive pillars.

Here are five players who made it to the NBA All-Defensive team at an early age.

5 youngest players to make the NBA All-Defensive Team

#5. Tim Duncan (1999) - 23 years old

In just his third season in the league, Tim Duncan already made his mark by winning his first championship with the San Antonio Spurs. Aside from that, he was part of the All-NBA First team after averaging a double-double of 23.2 points and 12.4 rebounds. On top of that, he also did 2.2 blocks per game and almost a steal a night.

#4. Serge Ibaka (2012) - 22 years old

The Congolese-Spanish player made a huge impact in the league at the age of 22 as he made his first of three straight All-Defensive First Team selections in 2012. Playing alongside Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, Serge Ibaka was the unsung hero on the defensive end who helped the OKC Thunder go to the 2012 NBA Finals but got defeated by the Miami Heat in five games. In the same season, he also led the league with 3.7 bpg.

#3. Jaren Jackson Jr. (2022) - 22 years old

Struggling with injuries to start his career in the league, once Jaren Jackson Jr. played 78 games in a season, he was honored for his first All-Defensive First-Team selection in 2022. He averaged 2.3 blocks during the regular season and followed it up with another year of playing intense defense, providing 3.0 blocks per game to make him earn the 2023 DPOY.

#2. Evan Mobley (2023) - 21 years old

The latest entry in this list, Evan Mobley, provided the Cleveland Cavaliers with a wall of defense on their frontcourt alongside Jarrett Allen. In only his sophomore year, the 2021 third-overall pick was able to average 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. Just entering his third year in the league, Mobley is poised for a great future with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

#1. Kobe Bryant (2000) - 21 years old

In his fourth year in the league, Kobe Bryant won his first NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. Aside from showcasing his ability to score, Bryant excelled in defense and made his first of nine All-Defensive First Team selections of his illustrious career. During this season, Bryant averaged 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.