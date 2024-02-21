"Don't know if I can": Kevin Durant namedrops 7-time NBA All-Star as one player he can't beat one-on-one

Kevin Durant made it clear that he would like to represent Team USA once again at the 2024 Paris Olympics and try to add a fourth gold medal to his trophy room. More than the upcoming competition, the two-time NBA champion is also looking forward to going up against his teammates in practice.

The Olympics has always been a time when Team USA looks to collect the best talent possible to represent the country. For Durant, he feels that it is his chance to gain more confidence in himself at 35 years old and validate his place among the world's best players:

"I don't want to be 'let it be known that' but I just want to see 'why I am', I guess" Durant said in an interview at The Boardroom.

The 14-time NBA All-Star anticipated engaging in more one-on-one matchups with his teammates, aiming to enhance his skills against them. Particularly against LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Steph Curry, Paul George, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum.

Nonetheless, despite Kevin Durant's exceptional abilities, he acknowledged that facing Joel Embiid in a one-on-one situation would pose a significant challenge:

"I don't know if I can go ones with him. He might just hit me with the shoulder," Durant said.

Kevin Durant will look to observe his Team USA teammates under the microscope at 2024 Summer Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris presents a golden opportunity for the top American NBA players to come together and bond, rather than facing off in the regular season and playoffs.

"KD", alongside his peers as teammates, aims to study the preparation methods of his NBA rivals and extract insights to enhance his own game:

"Being around these dudes and seeing how they work every day, seeing what their routine is before a game, what they are eating, how they stretching and all... I've been looking all that little stuff 'cause I'm just so interested to see how you work, and what makes you, you," Durant said.

In addition to the previously listed players, Team USA has assembled a 24-man pool consisting of Bam Adebayo, Palo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson and Jimmy Butler. Furthermore, Anthony Davis, Tyrese Haliburton, James Harden, Chet Holmgren, Jaren Jackson Jr., Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young are among the names set to feature at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics begin on July 26 and end on August 11. Among the teams that are already qualified to be part of the tournament are Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Serbia and South Sudan.