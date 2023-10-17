"I’m 100% committed" - Kevin Durant clears air on playing on Team USA for 2024 Paris Olympics

The USA Men's Basketball team can now add Kevin Durant to the list of players they'll pursue in next year's Summer Olympics in Paris. After announcing that he'll commit to the team this offseason, Durant made sure there wasn't any understanding with his statements and decided to clear the air around it.

Durant is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and is looking to add his fourth gold medal next summer. While he did give his word about joining the basketball team to represent the USA, the Phoenix Suns star gave an explanation.

"I’m 100% committed." Durant told Yahoo Sports. "It’s on whoever is making the calls. They put the team together, they make the calls, but yeah, I’m committed to playing this summer. If they would have me on the team.

KD is optimistic that he won't have to ask anyone to secure a spot on the roster. After all, he's helped Team USA win three gold medals every time he suited up for the national squad.

"I doubt they will [turn me down], I’ve been in the system for too long," Durant joked. "I feel like I’m grandfathered in, being around as long as I have."

Aside from the two-time champion, stars like Steph Curry and LeBron James have expressed interest in suiting up for the national team. The trend of stars opting to take part in international basketball came after Team USA failed to win a medal in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

After their disappointing finish, the Americans have become eager to reclaim the title of being the best basketball country in the world. If Durant, James, and Curry make the final list of players, Team USA will definitely be a favorite to win gold. On top of that, Joel Embiid has announced his commitment to representing the USA.

Aside from Kevin Durant, other stars have shared their interest in playing for Team USA

Representing one's country in international games is something that many treasure. Kevin Durant is looking forward to suiting up for Team USA next summer and potentially adding another gold medal to his list of accolades.

He isn't alone, however. Stars like Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Jayson Tatum, and Devin Booker are just a few of the stars interested in playing for Team USA.

Although the USA basketball program hasn't shared which players will make the final cut, the stars have made it easier for them to build their 2024 roster.

