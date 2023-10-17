"It's like iron sharpening iron" - Kevin Durant gets real on forming strong bond with Devin Booker & Bradley Beal

The Phoenix Suns are a formidable team this season as they have Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker playing for them. Teams with three stars often have chemistry issues, as one star may demand more attention.

For the Suns, all signs are positive as the stars are willing to put their egos aside to make things work. Durant has given fans hope and something to look out for after his recent interview during practice. The two-time Finals MVP talked about how his co-stars are constantly helping each other grow as a player.

"It's always good to get work in with some of the best players in the world." Durant said. "It's like iron sharpening iron over here and we hold each other to a high standard so it's always good to get some of that post-practice work. The more days we stack together, the better."

The ceiling for the Suns is high this season. Many expect them to make noise and make it to the NBA Finals with their newly formed Big 3. Despite the team not having a legit playmaker, they've been outstanding in their preseason games.

Grayson Allen praises the playmaking abilities of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal

The Suns lack a traditional playmaker after trading Chris Paul for Beal over the summer. They also traded away Cameron Payne, who many expected to take on the starting role after CP3 was traded. Despite not having a point guard, the team has flourished with different players executing plays.

A new member of the team, Grayson Allen, praised Kevin Durant and the other stars for their ability to make plays on the fly.

"The point guard by committee pushing the tempo has been great." Allen said. "I think, just having multiple guys bring it, multiple different guys fill in the corners, fill in different lanes. I feel like we've been dangerous in transition.

"I didn't think we needed one. Our Big 3 of guys. They're scorers, but they're playmakers. They're just gonna play basketball. You can put them in all different spots on the floor and make them be effective as playmakers," Allen added.

Allen also shared his thoughts on Jusuf Nurkic being a secondary point guard for the team:

"And then having Nurk, Nurk is kind of -- a lot of times when I'm out there with the guys and it's me and the three, Nurk is essentially our point guard... I don't think we need someone there to just dribble and run the show from a traditional point."

Phoenix will make some noise this season as they try to contend for the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

