"This team gonna be annoying": NBA fans stunned by Phoenix Suns' Big 3 who put on a show in preseason against Blazers

The Phoenix Suns entered the season with the NBA's newest big three — Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. With the team looking great on paper, there were several doubts about how three score-first players were going to mesh together. Those critics are beginning to be silent as all three showed up great in the team's preseason games.

The entire basketball world saw what the trio would be like when they had their first preseason matchup against the Detroit Pistons. In just 13 minutes of playing time together, they could combine for 35 points and it was unfair for the young Pistons, who were figuring out how to play with Cade Cunningham.

Against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Suns' big three played together again and by the middle of the third quarter only, they had a combined score of 50 of the 87 points. The Suns defeated the Blazers 117-106.

"This team gonna be annoying," a fan wrote on X, reacting to the early game highlights of Durant, Beal and Booker.

Some fans are already saying that entering the new season, the trio is the best the league has.

While some fans marvel at the chemistry of the Phoenix Suns' big three, doubters are still there who think they were able to play well because of the lack of competition.

Better than the Los Angeles Lakers? NBA fans are mixed with the comparison between both teams.

The Phoenix Suns will be playing one more preseason game — against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19, Thursday, before preparing for the regular season. On the opening night, the team will be hosting the Golden State Warriors, facing former franchise point guard Chris Paul in a marquee matchup.

Phoenix Suns are more than just the Big 3

While Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker's combination is deemed as a deadly mix for the opposing teams, the Phoenix Suns have much more to offer.

Over the summer, the team made changes by getting Jusuf Nurkic for DeAndre Ayton, giving them a player who is a hard-nosed defender and will care more for rebounding than putting up points.

Grayson Allen also came into the team through a trade and is expected to be the team's knock-down shooter along with Eric Gordon, who will be coming off the bench.

Josh Okogie is seen as the player that will win the last remaining starting position spot and he will be tasked to lock down the opposing team's best player.

Nick Nurse is a proven championship coach and his presence to gather everyone to buy into the goal of winning the season's ultimate prize is going to be an underrated addition.