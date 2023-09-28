What is Grayson Allen's contract with Phoenix Suns? Closer look at key piece moved around in blockbuster Damian Lillard trade

Grayson Allen could possibly be an overlooked gem in the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade, which saw notable players like Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton and Jusuf Nurkic changing teams. Allen was traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Phoenix Suns.

Allen was moved as the Bucks acquired Lillard, while the Portland Trail Blazers received Holiday, Ayton, Toumani Camara, the Bucks’ 2029 first-round pick and Bucks draft swaps in 2028 and 2030. The Suns also netted Nurkic, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson in the deal.

Allen's contract is set to expire after the 2023-24 season. His base salary for the season is $8,500,000, along with an additional $425,000 in probable incentives. He will be a free agent after the season.

It's worth noting that upon joining the Suns, he became the team's fifth-highest-earning player. His total compensation, which includes potential incentives, falls behind only Kevin Durant ($47,649,433), Bradley Beal ($46,741,590), Devin Booker ($36,016,200) and Jusuf Nurkic ($16,875,000).

The Suns are getting an efficient player in Allen. He averaged 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 72 appearances last season, posting shooting averages of 44.0% from the field, 39.9% from deep and 90.5% from the line.

Grayson Allen’s career

Allen spent four years competing in college basketball at Duke University. He contributed to the team's national championship victory in 2015.

Grayson Allen's NBA journey began when he was selected as the 21st overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz. After a single season with the Jazz, he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in July 2019. In August 2021, Allen was sent to the Bucks.

The latest trade to the Suns almost ensures that Allen will enjoy yet another winning season. Throughout his career, Allen has experienced the playoffs every year except for one, which was the 2019-20 season when he was with the Grizzlies.

However, his on-court conduct occasionally garnered criticism for unsportsmanlike behavior.

In January 2022, Allen was involved in a foul on Alex Caruso that resulted in an injury, causing the Chicago Bulls player to be sidelined for nearly two months due to a fractured right wrist, while Allen faced a suspension.

Grayson Allen is a player with the potential to make valuable contributions to a winning team, and it will be intriguing to see how his time with the Suns unfolds.