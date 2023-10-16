"I'm actually broke" - Shaquille O'Neal once fired back at Kevin Durant who called him 'a billionaire' for criticizing Rudy Gobert's $205 million deal

Shaquille O'Neal has a net worth of approximately $450 million. However, that didn't stop "The Big Diesel" from telling Kevin Durant he was broke during a back-and-forth between the two stars. Durant had commented on a post about O'Neal's criticism over Rudy Gobert receiving a $205 million contract.

O'Neal's point was simple: there have been more talented big men than Gobert, and none of them saw that kind of money from one contract extension. O'Neal also questioned whether Gobert had the talent to be an offensive force, rather than just an elite rim protector. Durant responded to the criticism by calling O'Neal a billionaire.

"Shaquille is hilarious," Durant posted on Twitter in 2022. "You’re a billionaire bro lol"

O'Neal then responded by claiming he was broke.

"I know i'm hillarious, and i'm not a billionaire i'm actually broke," O'Neal replied. "But will always speak facts. thank you saying i'm funny means a lot."

O'Neal has become a successful NBA analyst and businessman since retiring from the NBA. The former LA Lakers and Miami Heat star is one of the most recognizable people in the world. O'Neal also has his own sneaker brand and has often discussed his love of investing in new ventures. As such, everybody knew O'Neal was joking when he claimed to be broke.

Shaquille O'Neal has a 'golden rule' when meeting new fans

Besides being an incredibly successful businessman, Shaquille O'Neal is also known for being exceptionally generous with his time. The veteran big man will often make himself available for fans when out in public. However, during a recent interview with GQ Magazine, O'Neal did reveal his one rule for interacting with fans.

"Only time I say no is when I’m eating," O'Neal said. "Let me get done eating and I’ll take care of you. I always say yes to kids, always say yes to elderly people, always say yes to people that are extremely nice. Rarely do I say no. But if I’m eating a meal with the boys and you come over? I don’t want to be touching hands when I’m eating my big chicken sandwiches."

Considering O'Neal's history with the public and his willingness to consistently take time out of his day for his fans, his rule about being left alone while he's eating is fair. Celebrities often struggle with the non-stop attention in their lives and the countless fans who want autographs or pictures.

O'Neal has set himself a boundary. If the public adheres to that boundary, O'Neal will likely reward them once he's finished eating.