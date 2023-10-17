"A whole lot": Stephen A. Smith says Kevin Durant has run out of excuses after teaming up with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal at Suns

The Phoenix Suns beefed up their roster by adding Bradley Beal to team up with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Adding another premier scorer in the league makes them one of the contenders to make a deep run in the playoffs.

As the regular season approaches, veteran journalist Stephen A. Smith was asked on his podcast about how much pressure Kevin Durant has to win a championship with this roster.

"A whole lot. You got Bradley Beal and Devin Booker as teammates, you should be competing for a championship," answered Smith.

"You might not win it, but d*** it, a Western Conference Finals berth shouldn't be too much to ask, and, by the way, you should be winning a championship if you're that dude within the next couple of years with those two players and Frank Vogel can coach.

Aside from adding Beal, the new-look Suns have Frank Vogel leading the charge as the new coach. Vogel led the LA Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship inside the Orlando bubble.

Bradley Beal impresses playing alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the Suns' preseason games

Despite a limited sample size, Phoenix Suns fans are excited about how efficient the trio of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker could be.

In their first game together against the Detroit Pistons, they looked well. They played for just 12 minutes, but the tandem looked lethal, tallying 40 points. In their most recent matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers, they played three more minutes together and racked up almost 50 points.

The Suns management has complemented the newly formed big three well. Jusuf Nurkic was acquired from a trade and has done his job protecting the paint and grabbing rebounds. Josh Okogie could get the last starting spot, and his defense over the opposing team's best wing players has been superb.

The Suns trio's real test will come in the regular season, though. The Phoenix Suns take on the Golden State Warriors on opening night on Oct. 24.