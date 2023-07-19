Bradley Beal certainly made a splash in the offseason with his decision to join Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on the Phoenix Suns. While the move has been greatly criticized, a Suns insider believes that Beal may hit new heights this season.

Throughout his time with the Washington Wizards, Beal made a name for himself as a prolific scorer. His primary task was simple: put the ball in the hoop whenever he got the chance. He had honed his skills to perfection, becoming a reliable scoring machine for his team.

However, now that he finds himself on a new roster, the general consensus is that Beal will have a tougher time doing the same thing. This is primarily because of the pre-existing depth of brilliant scoring options available at Phoenix's disposal.

With the likes of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker being the first scoring options on the roster, Beal would naturally see a drop-off in the number of looks he gets in isolation. However, a Suns insider believes that the star will still prove to be a tremendous asset in a different role.

The Suns insider shared his thoughts on the Beal move by saying:

"Brad (Beal) is going to be a terrific addition to our team. Is there overlap with Devin Booker? Sure. But show me the coach that says they have too much playmaking and scoring and I’ll show the first coach to ever say that."

"We think he might have his most efficient season ever too, because he’s not going to have to create so much for himself."

While there may be some plausibility to the train of thought, there appears to be a gross disregard for the brand of basketball that Bradley Beal plays. Whether this is expected to be his version of a rebranding will be seen come next season.

Bradley Beal to play point for Phoenix

As per recent rumors, the Phoenix Suns have indicated that they have plans of playing Bradley Beal as the point guard.

Ever since trading Chris Paul, Phoenix have seen a gaping shortage of playmakers on this roster. Thus, it is expected that Beal will step up in this role. Needless to say, this could either be an effective stop-gap arrangement or an absolute trainwreck.

Beal is known to be a scorer, a very good one at that. However, having to defer to the top dogs in Phoenix would also be a natural course of events.

Booker would/should have been the first choice for point considering his experience playing alongside Paul. However, Frank Vogel appears to be experimenting with all possibilities.

