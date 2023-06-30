The Phoenix Suns traded for Bradley Beal to add to their superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker and challenge for the NBA championship. Beal’s no-trade clause allowed him to choose the Suns even without Phoenix sending a ton of first-round draft picks to the Washington Wizards.

Beal, in his introductory press conference, had this to say to basketball fans about his team-up with Booker and Durant (via James Burnes):

"I understand that this is Book Nation. I understand that this is his stomping grounds, this is his arena. I'm excited for that. I'm excited to be able to play with two Hall of Famers."

Beal knew that by agreeing to the trade, he will play for a franchise that will have him as the third-best player. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the team’s 1-2 punch. They will get a ton of the touches on offense and will be the top options when it comes to game-winning opportunities.

Bradley Beal’s words in the presser were a mirror of what was posted in the Players’ Tribune. Here’s what “Big Panda” had to say about playing for the Suns:

“To everyone in Phoenix: I’m excited to play for you all and to be part of the Suns' organization. One thing I’m realizing about this team is that the days of my sons wearing BEAL #3 jerseys are probably over.

"I’m pretty sure they’re going to be asking for #1 [Booker] or #35 [Durant]. But I’ll take that L — this group has a chance to be special.”

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Beal are arguably the best quartet in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns can add any player to that starting unit and they’d still be elite.

The Suns will have a tough time filling out the roster due to the massive contracts of their four superstars. $163 million is allocated for their star foursome, putting them above them just $2 million less of the luxury tax threshold.

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton should be enough for the Phoenix Suns to crack the playoffs

Unless a major injury cripples one of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, the Phoenix Suns should be a playoff team. New Suns coach Frank Vogel can stagger the minutes of his superstars, never taking out three to them simultaneously, to compete in the regular season.

Vogel already indicated how Suns players will operate around the superstars.

The problem with this setup is the Suns are likely forcing all of them to play heavy minutes. In the recently-concluded playoffs, Durant and Booker averaged over 40 minutes per game. Even against the heavily-undermanned LA Clippers, former coach Monty Williams almost couldn't take them off the floor.

The Suns then had role players such as Torrey Craig, T.J. Warren, Jock Landale, Landry Shamet and Bismack Biyombo. And yet, Williams nearly ran Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to the ground.

The arrival of Bradley Beal will help a little with that scenario. He could give Durant and Booker time off as he handles primary or secondary scoring duties. But still, it’s an 82-game schedule against teams who want to prove they can beat a star-studded unit.

The Phoenix Suns should be a playoff team. How they can survive four series with a shallow bench remains to be seen.

