LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22, 2024 

The LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors face off in the first marquee matchup after the 2024 NBA All-Star Break. The last time the Western Conference rivals faced off on Jan. 27, it turned out to be a double OT thriller.

The Lakers took the 145-144 win behind LeBron James' 36-point, 20-rebound and 12-assist performance. He also sank clutch free throws to cancel out Steph Curry's potential game-winning 3 with one second left.

However, the Lakers will be without LeBron, who announced his absence after Sunday's All-Star game. He cited undergoing a procedure for his nagging peroneal ankle tendinopathy injury.

Both teams are tied for losses entering Thursday's game with 26 each. The Lakers are one place above the Warriors in the standings in ninth because of their 30 wins. Meanwhile, the Dubs have 27.

LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

TNT will nationally televise the LA Lakers-Golden State Warriors game, while Spectrum SportsNet and NBC Sports Bay Area will provide local coverage. International viewers can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10:00 pm ET at Chase Center, the Warriors' homecourt.

Moneyline: Lakers +180, Warriors -225

Spread: Lakers +5.5 (-105), Warriors -5.5 (-115)

Total (o/u): Lakers o243 (-112), Warriors u243 (-107)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors preview

The LA Lakers have dominated in February, winning six out of seven games. They entered the All-Star break on a three-game winning streak. LA beat streaking teams like the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans. Rui Hachimura's introduction in the starting lineup seemingly did the trick for Darvin Ham and Co.

Hachimura's three-level scoring has elevated the Lakers' offense. LA has posted a 122.1 offensive rating, the second-best behind Boston's 123.1 during its 6-1 run. Meanwhile, the defense is 11th with a 113.2 rating. The Lakers have done it without point-of-attack threats like Jarred Vanderbilt, who played only one half during this run and Cam Reddish.

LeBron James' absence could be an uphill task, but the Lakers seem to have found the contributions they need to thrive in the four-time MVP's absence. Anthony Davis' improved playmaking, while D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves' scoring bursts should help LA tackle LeBron's absence.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have also found their groove after a streaky start. They, too, have six wins in their past seven games. They are fourth on offense with a 121.9 efficiency and eighth defensively with a 111.0 rating in this stretch. Golden State also made some bold moves recently that could help it sustain this run.

That included benching the misfiring Klay Thompson, who went off for 35 points in his first game as a sixth man since his rookie season in the 140-137 win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 15. Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins continue to impress with their thriving partnership next to Draymond Green.

The Warriors managed to overcome poor outings from Steph Curry, with other pieces coming along. It gives them the edge they had during their championship runs, which makes them a handful to deal with.

LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors starting lineups

Lakers starting lineup

PG - D'Angelo Russell, SG - Austin Reaves, SF - Taurean Prince, PF - Rui Hachimura, C - Anthony Davis

Warriors starting lineup

PG - Steph Curry, SG - Brandin Podziemski, SF - Andrew Wiggins, PF - Jonathan Kuminga, C - Draymond Green

Editor's note: The lineups could change close to the game. The lineups listed were as per available information at the time of writing based on the injury reports.

LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors betting tips

Steph Curry is favored to score under 30.5 points. Curry has averaged 30.9 points in his last 10 games. He also had 46 points in the double OT thriller against the Lakers on Jan. 27. However, with the other players' improved production, Curry might lean into his playmaking slightly more than usual. Going the under on his points total seems to be the better bet.

Curry's favored 3-point total is over 5.5 3s. He's averaging 6.3 makes from deep in February across nine outings. With the Lakers missing a point-of-attack defensive presence, there's a good possibility that Curry hits at least six 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is favored to grab 42.5 points+rebounds. The Lakers big man had 37 points and 15 rebounds (52 points+rebounds) in his last game before the All-Star break as LA played without LeBron James. AD tends to drop the big numbers when LeBron sits, so this could be a solid bet.

LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors prediction

The Golden State Warriors are the overwhelming odds-on-favorites to win with a -5.5 spread and -225 money line. LeBron James' absence and a homecourt advantage could have the oddsmakers leaning towards calling an LA Lakers loss.

The Lakers were the underwhelming favorites on Jan. 27, too, but they came out on top with a gritty win. However, LeBron was instrumental in that contest, and the outcome may not be the same without the former champion if it's another thriller.