Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas shares his reaction as the SEC schedule for John Calipari's team was announced

Meleek Thomas, a five-star guard and Arkansas signee, reacted to the release of the Razorbacks’ 2025 SEC schedule on social media. On Wednesday, he shared a post on Instagram, featuring the official graphic from the program.

Thomas added gust of wind emojis, which is likely a sign that he's fired up for what lies ahead under John Calipari.

Thomas made headlines when he chose Arkansas over Pittsburgh and UConn in November.

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas shares his reaction as the SEC schedule for John Calipari's team gets announced - Image source: Instagram/meleek.thomas

Home games at Bud Walton Arena include matchups against Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, LSU and Texas. On the road, the Razorbacks will face Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

Trending

For Thomas, this marks the beginning of his collegiate journey. The 6-foot-4 guard spent his first three high school seasons at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, Pennsylvania. He put up dominant numbers during his junior campaign, averaging 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game on 57.0% shooting.

Arkansas’ Meleek Thomas declares his readiness for the 2025-26 season

On March 5, five-star guard Meleek Thomas spoke about his big plans with the Arkansas Razorbacks. He was confident about his goals for next season.

Thomas was part of a recruiting class that included fellow five-star guard Darius Acuff Jr. and four-star forward Isaiah Sealy. With returning talent and new additions from the transfer portal, the Razorbacks are aiming bounce back after a tough season.

“One immediate impact I’m going to bring to flip the script is just my energy, my leadership, and my dominance,” Thomas said, via the "1 Star Recruits" podcast. “When I step onto the floor, anywhere I play at, I want to make my presence felt early, immediately.”

Thomas plays for the City Reaperz in Overtime Elite, putting up 26.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, ranking second and third in the league. He shot 48.2%, including 38.2% from beyond the arc.

“The second year is going to be Arkansas’ turn-up year,” Thomas said. “It’s going to be me, Darius, some key returners. I just don’t see us having a bad year at all.”

Arkansas coach John Calipari reportedly scouted Thomas personally, before he committed to the program on Nov. 11. He was named to the McDonald’s All-American West Team and earned a Naismith Trophy First-Team All-American Honorable Mention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here