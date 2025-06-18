Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas shares his reaction as the SEC schedule for John Calipari's team was announced

Meleek Thomas, a five-star guard and Arkansas signee, reacted to the release of the Razorbacks’ 2025 SEC schedule on social media. On Wednesday, he shared a post on Instagram, featuring the official graphic from the program.
Thomas added gust of wind emojis, which is likely a sign that he's fired up for what lies ahead under John Calipari.
Thomas made headlines when he chose Arkansas over Pittsburgh and UConn in November.
Home games at Bud Walton Arena include matchups against Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, LSU and Texas. On the road, the Razorbacks will face Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.
For Thomas, this marks the beginning of his collegiate journey. The 6-foot-4 guard spent his first three high school seasons at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, Pennsylvania. He put up dominant numbers during his junior campaign, averaging 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game on 57.0% shooting.
Arkansas’ Meleek Thomas declares his readiness for the 2025-26 season
On March 5, five-star guard Meleek Thomas spoke about his big plans with the Arkansas Razorbacks. He was confident about his goals for next season.
Thomas was part of a recruiting class that included fellow five-star guard Darius Acuff Jr. and four-star forward Isaiah Sealy. With returning talent and new additions from the transfer portal, the Razorbacks are aiming bounce back after a tough season.
“One immediate impact I’m going to bring to flip the script is just my energy, my leadership, and my dominance,” Thomas said, via the "1 Star Recruits" podcast. “When I step onto the floor, anywhere I play at, I want to make my presence felt early, immediately.”
Thomas plays for the City Reaperz in Overtime Elite, putting up 26.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, ranking second and third in the league. He shot 48.2%, including 38.2% from beyond the arc.
“The second year is going to be Arkansas’ turn-up year,” Thomas said. “It’s going to be me, Darius, some key returners. I just don’t see us having a bad year at all.”
Arkansas coach John Calipari reportedly scouted Thomas personally, before he committed to the program on Nov. 11. He was named to the McDonald’s All-American West Team and earned a Naismith Trophy First-Team All-American Honorable Mention.
