Azzi Fudd, Chloe Kitts, Sydney Parrish and more react as Faith Masonius shares dreamy engagement snaps: "So happy for you two"

Seton Hall Pirates' Faith Masonius and Maryland Terrapins' Shyanne Sellers reached a life-changing milestone earlier on Monday, April 14. The longtime couple announced on their official Instagram accounts that they are engaged through a series of dreamy snaps.

The post showcases the loving couple as Sellers is seen dropping down on her knees to pose the question to Masonius, followed by candid pictures that capture their timeless moments as they made it official with the caption:

"Forever & More 🤍💍( 📸: @shootmakale )," with a white heart and ring emoji.

UConn Huskies current and former stars, respectively, in Azzi Fudd and Nika Muhl, South Carolina Gamecocks stalwart Chloe Kitts, and Indiana Hoosiers senior Sydney Parrish all joined in the many who reacted to the couple's engagement.

"Congrats," Fudd wrote with several emojis.

(image credits: @faithmasonius on Instagram)

"So happy for you two!," Parrish commented with a toast and red heart emojis.

(image credits: @faithmasonius on Instagram)

"Congrats," Muhl said with an emoji.

(image credits: @faithmasonius on Instagram)

Kitts then dropped three teary-eyed emojis in the comment section.

(image credits: @faithmasonius on Instagram)

Several others from the women's college basketball world chimed in with their best wishes, which include North Carolina Tar Heels product Alyssa Ustby and NC State Wolfpack standout Aziaha James, as well as Faith Masonius' sister, Hope, and Shyanne Sellers' sister, Syarra.

"Congrats," Ustby shared with teary-eyed emojis.

(image credits: @faithmasonius on Instagram)

"So excited to make u my sissy," Syarra Sellers claimed with mini heart emojis.

(image credits: @faithmasonius on Instagram)

"Yesssirr," James posted with emojis.

(image credits: @faithmasonius on Instagram)

"Yayyyyy," Hope Masonius exclaimed with a plethora of emojis.

(image credits: @faithmasonius on Instagram)

Shyanne Sellers and Masonius met during their time playing for the Maryland Terrapins, as they still kept their relationship afloat even with the latter opting to transfer to the Seton Hall Pirates for her last stint of collegiate hoops.

Faith Masonius witnessed Shyanne Sellers get selected in the 2025 WNBA draft

(image credits: @faithmasonius on Instagram)

More wins were coming Shyanne Sellers' and Faith Masonius' way, as right before they announced their official engagement, Sellers was selected in this year's WNBA draft with the No. 17 pick to the newly-minted Golden State Valkyries with Masonius in attendance for the momentous event.

Faith Masonius has wrapped her college career, with no word yet on where she will head next. Meanwhile, Sellers will bring her all-around game to the league in her upcoming rookie season, banking on her final year averages of 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for the Maryland Terrapins.

