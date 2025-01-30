Azzi Fudd makes her feelings clear on helping Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong after UConn beats DePaul

Azzi Fudd and the UConn Huskies extended their winning streak to 10 games on Wednesday, crushing the DePaul Blue Demons 84-58 at Wintrust Arena. Fudd scored 17 points for the Huskies, who improved their overall record to 20-2.

It was a huge bounce-back performance from Fudd, who failed to score in double figures in her previous two outings against Villanova and Creighton. Her scoring outburst was timely as Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong both struggled with their offense against DePaul.

SNY reporter Chelsea Sherrod asked Fudd after the game about her role in helping Bueckers and Strong carry the scoring load for UConn and how she could build more consistency in that department on a nightly basis.

"Like I said, just staying aggressive and keeping that attack mindset," Fudd said (Timestamp 0:37). "And I think everyone did a great job tonight of not overthinking. When you have that open three, shoot it. Don’t drive it right back in the defense."

"I think that’s what all of us guards need to work on. Just to play freely. All of us need to continue to do that to be able to help Sarah and Paige and be successful."

Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong had off-nights on the offensive end, combining for 19 points in the win against DePaul. Bueckers failed to score in double figures for just the second time this season, dropping eight points on 2-for-10 shooting. Strong had her third-lowest output for the season, scoring 11 points on 5-for-12 shooting.

Azzi Fudd and Kaitlyn Chen lead UConn past DePaul in front of record crowd in Chicago

A record crowd of 8,305 people watched the UConn Huskies take on the DePaul Blue Demons in Chicago. Azzi Fudd and Kaitlyn Chen thrived in that environment, each scoring 17 points to lead UConn to another double-digit win.

UConn Huskies guard Kaitlyn Chen (#20) drives the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Ryanne Allen (#5) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Photo: Imagn

Fudd was efficient with her outside shooting, knocking down four of her seven 3-point attempts. It was just the fourth time this season that Fudd shot above 50.0% from beyond the arc in a game.

Chen also shot the lights out against DePaul, going 7-of-9 from the field. She was perfect from the 3-point area, draining all three of her attempts from deep. Chen has been a vital cog for Geno Auriemma on the offensive end lately, scoring at least 17 points in two of UConn's last three games.

