"Bam Adebayo was here but I don't know why": Dawn Staley jokes about Miami star attending A'ja Wilson's jersey retirement

By Joel Reyes
Modified Feb 03, 2025 03:45 GMT
Auburn v South Carolina - Source: Getty
Former South Carolina Gamecocks player A'ja Wilson hugs head coach Dawn Staley before her jersey retirement ceremony before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Colonial Life Arena on February 02, 2025. Photo: Getty

Dawn Staley couldn't resist poking fun at Bam Adebayo after the Miami Heat star traveled to Colonial Life Arena on Sunday to attend the jersey retirement ceremony of his rumored girlfriend, A’ja Wilson. The South Carolina coach joked about Adebayo during her postgame press conference, drawing laughs from reporters in attendance.

Adebayo sat courtside to support Wilson, who was honored by the South Carolina Gamecocks before their game against Auburn. The program recognized Wilson’s achievements during her time at South Carolina, raising her iconic No. 22 jersey to the rafters in an emotional ceremony.

When asked whether Wilson’s jersey retirement made the game feel different and how it impacted the South Carolina players, Dawn Staley said it was a bit distracting to compete with Wilson’s pregame tribute. However, she found it exciting to see so many people supporting the Gamecocks legend — including Adebayo.

“It’s super cool. I think Bam Adebayo was here. I don’t know why,” Staley said. “But it was great to have him in the building after he hit the game-winner last night.”

Bam Adebayo had his own big moment the night before Wilson’s special day, sinking the game-winner at the buzzer in Miami’s 105-103 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. He finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds, leading the Heat to a key road win.

Dawn Staley and A'ja Wilson's championship pedigree

Dawn Staley and A'ja Wilson made history together when they led the South Carolina Gamecocks to their first national championship in 2017. They defeated Mississippi State 67-55 in the NCAA title game, with Wilson playing a starring role.

A&#039;ja Wilson (#22) and head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks hold the NCAA trophy and celebrate with their team after winning the championship game against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs on April 2, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Getty
A'ja Wilson (#22) and head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks hold the NCAA trophy and celebrate with their team after winning the championship game against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs on April 2, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Getty

Wilson posted a double-double in the championship game, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and two steals.

During her time at South Carolina, Wilson earned numerous accolades, including three SEC Player of the Year awards. She became the Gamecocks’ first No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, later helping transform the Las Vegas Aces into a powerhouse.

Wilson has since won three WNBA MVP awards and led the Aces to back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. Staley, meanwhile, has continued her winning ways at South Carolina, guiding the Gamecocks to NCAA titles in 2022 and 2024.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
