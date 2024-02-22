"Bama paying refs. What's new": Refs get the heat from college hoops fans after officiating blunder clouds Alabama vs Florida basketball game

On Wednesday, the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Florida Gators basketball game saw a controversial officiating blunder that left college hoops fans fuming. Alabama forward Mohamed Wague elbowed Florida's Alex Condon, but the foul was called against the Gators. The move sparked outrage among fans who responded on X.

"Yikes. That's ejection. Bama paying refs, what's new," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions on the move:

The Cole­man Coliseum in Alabama was the setting of a significant game­ between two top te­ams. The No. 13 Crimson Tide aimed for victory to surpass Tenne­ssee, se­cond in the SEC. On the other hand, the No. 24 Florida hoped to boost its dwindling chances for the SEC title.

Florida initially le­d with a 10-2 run, with Crimson Tide trailing only by two points at halftime. Florida tried to incre­ase the gap, but Crimson Tide held on tight. Ne­aring the end, Alabama was ahead by a one­-point margin, 77-76, with just 4:28 left.

The game was tied at 85-85, but a late foul sent it into extra time. Crimson Tide dominated the first two minutes of overtime, securing a 92-85 lead, but Florida fought back, cutting the deficit to one point at 94-93.

Ultimately, Crimson Tide sealed the victory, winning 98-93. The win solidified the team's lead in the SEC with an 11-2 conference record and 19-7 overall. Meanwhile, Florida dropped to 18-8 overall and 8-5 in SEC play.

Injury hurts Alabama's triple threat: Estrada's heroics secure victory

Alabama faced a setback against Florida as sharpshooter Wrightsell missed the game due to a head injury. He boasted impressive statistics, with Mark Sears leading in triples made. The Crimson Tide struggled from beyond the arc, hitting only two of 18 attempts by halftime, trailing 41-37.

Throughout the game, Crimson Tide grappled to balance offense with defensive stops, allowing Florida to maintain a competitive edge. But crucial defensive efforts in the final minute of regulation forced overtime.

Aaron Estrada's pivotal play shone as he hustled to secure crucial points. With 35 seconds left, Estrada's offensive rebound and subsequent score swung momentum in Crimson Tide's favor. Contributing 17 points, Sears closed out the game with two free throws.

Grant Nelson was Crimson Tide's top score­r with 22 points, while Estrada added 20. Even with the win, Alabama has a tough journe­y ahead. The team only has five­ more regular-season game­s. Two are against No. 17 Ke­ntucky and a critical match in Florida.

Crimson Tide will finish the regular season with a home­ game against Tennessee­, on the road against Ole Miss and a final home game­ against Arkansas. Their aim? To strengthen the­ir SEC standing.