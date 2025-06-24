Baylor shares 6-word message for VJ Edgecombe ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft 

Ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Baylor Bears have shown support for their guard, VJ Edgecombe. The first round of the draft will be held on Wednesday, June 25, while the second round is scheduled for Thursday, June 26.

On Tuesday, through their official Instagram account, Baylor shared a picture of Edgecombe with a quote from CBS Sports analyst Mike O'Donnell that read:

"He's the best on the court athlete in this class. Very unselfish player, smooth scorer, plug and play essentially anywhere on a team. VJ Edgecombe has all-star potential."

Highlighting the freshman's skills and potential draft, Baylor shared a six-word message, writing:

"The world’s gonna find out soon 📈."

In a video posted by CBS Sports on Monday on Instagram, Mike O'Donnell compared Edgecombe to former NBA star Victor Oladipo.

“Every time I watch VJ Edgecombe on film,” he said. “I just can’t help but see Victor Oladipo in his game. Except that I think VJ Edgecombe is going to be better than Victor Oladipo. Absolute stud. I think VJ Edgecombe could even get drafted as high as three.”

He also projected the 6-foot-5 guard to be drafted between No. 3 and No. 7 picks.

“Somewhere between that three and seven range. He’s a tough athlete and a dynamic athlete and that’s not a typo, he’s both tough and dynamic," he added.

As a freshman guard with the Baylor Bears, Edgecombe averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 steals over 33 games. He was awarded the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, was named to the All‑Big 12 Freshman and Second Team, and led all freshmen in scoring in conference play.

Among his best performances was the 30-point game against Kansas State, as well as an outstanding week during which he averaged 25.5 points per game. That performance earned him Big 12 Co‑Newcomer of the Week. He was also a Jerry West Award finalist.

Edgecombe was a five-star player in the Class of 2024. In his senior high school year, he averaged 17 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 apg, and 2.3 spg. He earned McDonald’s All‑American and Allen Iverson National High School Player of the Year honors.

Ahead of the NBA draft, VJ Edgecombe loses shooting challenge to Niles Neumann

Edgecombe participated in a basketball challenge with Overtime’s Niles Neumann one day before the 2025 draft. The video, posted on Instagram, began with Edgecombe demonstrating a move to Neumann, as he told him:

“Get outside your defender’s frame, now you gotta shift with me then I dictate.”

Neumann, a Class of 2030 player who once scored 60 points in a game, challenged Edgecombe to a shooting contest. In a playful bet, Neumann said if he made the shot, he’d take Edgecombe’s shoes. He made the shot and walked off with the Baylor star's sneakers.

