"Bet Izzo would welcome him", "Egos of these kids": Fans react as Dan Hurley, UConn lose 4-star recruit

UConn Huskies commit Darius Adams is no longer honoring his commitment to the program for his freshman campaign. On Saturday, On3 reported that the top-20 high school prospect will not be suiting up for the 2023 and 2024 national champions, despite committing earlier.
Coach Dan Hurley has now lost a four-star recruit for next season. The Huskies are looking to retool after falling short of a potential national championship three-peat. They were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a 77-75 loss to eventual champion Florida on March 23.
College basketball fans and shared their reactions to the news on a Reddit thread about where Adams could be headed and his reasoning for decommitting.
"Wow, we were in his top 3 and we still need another combo guard. I doubt we get him but I bet Izzo would welcome him, lol," one fan said.
"DIBS!! Come to Spokane, we’re pretty much Indiana so it’ll feel like home," another user wrote.
"Tom, do your thing!," another posted.
"Called that! Can’t recruit 2 pg’s and think he would stay," another user said.
Other users, especially the Huskies' faithful, shared their takes on the current landscape of the transfer portal, both in agreement and disagreement.
"I’m done following recruiting because everything is a complete unknown until the season starts, if then. Edit: Also, the egos of these kids will make Aaron Rodgers and Antonio Brown look selfless," one user shared.
"Is there a point to committing? Does it carry any weight? I’m not even following offseason stuff but this is still at least the 4th decommitment I’ve seen," another user asked.
"He wasn't getting more than 10ish minutes a game this season. Staff loves what they have in Demary, Smith, Mullins, Furphy, and Ball. Wish the guy all the best, but UConn isn't a spot if you want to play immediately," a fan explained.
UConn concluded the recently wrapped-up campaign with an overall record of 24-11 and 14-6 in Big East Conference play earlier this year.
The UConn Huskies will have a loaded backcourt rotation for the 2025-2026 season
Despite the premature departure of Darius Adams, Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies will have a revamped perimeter rotation for the 2025-2026 season.
Incoming junior Solo Ball is expected to return to the lineup, along with the confirmed transfers of standouts such as Georgia's Demary Smith Jr. and Dayton's Malachi Smith.
Five-star high school prospect Braylon Mullins is also expected to continue with his commitment to the storied program. Even with leading scorer Liam McNeeley forgoing his years of college eligibility, the Huskies are on the right track to retool for a retribution-filled next year.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here