"Bet Izzo would welcome him", "Egos of these kids": Fans react as Dan Hurley, UConn lose 4-star recruit

UConn Huskies commit Darius Adams is no longer honoring his commitment to the program for his freshman campaign. On Saturday, On3 reported that the top-20 high school prospect will not be suiting up for the 2023 and 2024 national champions, despite committing earlier.

Ad

Coach Dan Hurley has now lost a four-star recruit for next season. The Huskies are looking to retool after falling short of a potential national championship three-peat. They were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a 77-75 loss to eventual champion Florida on March 23.

Ad

Trending

College basketball fans and shared their reactions to the news on a Reddit thread about where Adams could be headed and his reasoning for decommitting.

"Wow, we were in his top 3 and we still need another combo guard. I doubt we get him but I bet Izzo would welcome him, lol," one fan said.

Comment byu/bananacuisine from discussion inCollegeBasketball Expand Post

Ad

"DIBS!! Come to Spokane, we’re pretty much Indiana so it’ll feel like home," another user wrote.

"Tom, do your thing!," another posted.

Comment byu/bananacuisine from discussion inCollegeBasketball Expand Post

Ad

"Called that! Can’t recruit 2 pg’s and think he would stay," another user said.

Other users, especially the Huskies' faithful, shared their takes on the current landscape of the transfer portal, both in agreement and disagreement.

"I’m done following recruiting because everything is a complete unknown until the season starts, if then. Edit: Also, the egos of these kids will make Aaron Rodgers and Antonio Brown look selfless," one user shared.

Ad

Comment byu/bananacuisine from discussion inCollegeBasketball Expand Post

Ad

"Is there a point to committing? Does it carry any weight? I’m not even following offseason stuff but this is still at least the 4th decommitment I’ve seen," another user asked.

"He wasn't getting more than 10ish minutes a game this season. Staff loves what they have in Demary, Smith, Mullins, Furphy, and Ball. Wish the guy all the best, but UConn isn't a spot if you want to play immediately," a fan explained.

Ad

UConn concluded the recently wrapped-up campaign with an overall record of 24-11 and 14-6 in Big East Conference play earlier this year.

The UConn Huskies will have a loaded backcourt rotation for the 2025-2026 season

Ad

Despite the premature departure of Darius Adams, Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies will have a revamped perimeter rotation for the 2025-2026 season.

Incoming junior Solo Ball is expected to return to the lineup, along with the confirmed transfers of standouts such as Georgia's Demary Smith Jr. and Dayton's Malachi Smith.

Five-star high school prospect Braylon Mullins is also expected to continue with his commitment to the storied program. Even with leading scorer Liam McNeeley forgoing his years of college eligibility, the Huskies are on the right track to retool for a retribution-filled next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here