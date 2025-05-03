“Big downgrade”, “Will Wade is going nuclear”: Fans divided as NCAA insider predicts Memphis transfer PJ Haggerty’s landing spot

Memphis' PJ Haggerty was one of the top players in the portal who also declared for the NBA draft. The guard made waves in the college circuit during his exit from the Tigers by demanding over $4 million for his services. It has now extended his transfer journey, making him the top unsigned player. However, according to On3’s Jamie Shaw, NC State might give in to Haggerty’s terms soon.

The insider did not cite a source for his statement as it comes purely out of speculations based on the variables of certain schools and the prospect.

"On3’s Jamie Shaw has logged an expert prediction for NC State to land Memphis star transfer guard PJ Haggerty🐺," @transferportal posted on Instagram.

Fans reacted to Jamie Shaw's prediction in the comment section, with some bashing the union between Haggerty and NC State:

"Bro is playing musical chairs 😭," a fan wrote.

"They could get prime LeBron and still be a**," a user added.

"Big downgrade…," another fan commented.

On the other hand, a few fans marveled at the possibility of Haggerty playing under coach Will Wade:

"Will wade is going nuclear and I’m not even an nc state fan," a user wrote.

"Will Wade is really building something at State 🔥🔥🔥," a fan added.

"With will wade? Yea that will be crazzzzy," another user commented.

Fans react to On3’s Jamie Shaw's prediction for Haggerty | via @transferportal/ig

Analyst predicts PJ Haggerty to be a second-round pick in the NBA draft

2025 NBA mock drafts by ESPN, CBS, Yahoo Sports, and Bleacher Report do not mention PJ Haggerty as a potential pick next month. However, college ball analyst and founder of Field of 68, Jeff Goodman, believes otherwise.

On Thursday, Goodman shared that Haggerty is scheduled for a workout with the 2024 NBA champions, the Boston Celtics. With that, she revealed that few NBA executives believe the guard to be a mid-second-round pick.

PJ Haggerty is coming off averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 47.6% shooting. He was ranked third on the NCAA scoring leaderboard last year and second on made free throws (224 of 274).

Haggerty is also one of the 75 players invited to the draft combine later this month, as announced by the NBA. The event will take place between May 11-19 at the Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

