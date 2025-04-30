"Penny Hardaway is in a fight with Will Wade and Sean Miller": Analyst Gary Parrish names four teams as part of PJ Haggerty sweepstakes 

The story surrounding PJ Haggerty's transfer saga, with Penny Hardaway fighting to retain him amid competition from other schools, has evolved into a high-stakes recruitment battle. Haggerty, the leading scorer at Memphis last season at 21.7 points per game, entered the transfer portal on Apr. 17.

Ad

Since entering the portal, he's been one of the hottest names as several programs have been in contact with the former Tiger. However, the rumored $4 million NIL price tag that has been associated with him may scare a few suitors away.

On Monday, TJ Minsky's CBB Content reported on Instagram that the four programs still in contention for Haggerty are Will Wade's NC State, Chris Beard's Ole Miss, Sean Miller's Texas and Memphis (a potential return).

Ad

Trending

Analyst Gary Parrish weighed in on the situation during his podcast "Gary Parrish Show" with fellow analyst Bennett Doyle on Tuesday.

"So Penny Hardaway is in a fight with Will Wade and Shawn Miller," Parrish said (5:55 mark), "two men who were previously fired from power conference jobs in part because their programs were allegedly spending big money on prospects even before it was allowed by NCAA rules. And then there's Chris Beard, who has so much NIL to hand out at Ole Miss."

Ad

Ad

He then asked Doyle how he was feeling in this "PJ Haggerty sweepstakes" with Memphis up against some of the schools with huge NIL money.

"When we heard the number four million thrown around out there, I thought I was going to have to prepare myself to move on," Doyle said.

"Of course I'd love to have him back. I'm not sure that you would be able to surround him with a good enough roster to maybe even be as competitive as you were last year if you give him four million."

Ad

PJ Haggerty's future uncertain, but Penny Hardaway says door remains open at Memphis

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has been busy attempting to add talent after losing six players to the transfer portal and a few to graduation. The Tigers have already added seven players, making up the No. 41 transfer class in the country, according to 247Sports.

PJ Haggerty is no doubt a priority for Hardaway, who said the door is open for him to return.

Ad

"He didn't close the door on us, and we still talk and still have a great relationship," Hardaway said on Apr. 22 at the annual Blue & Gray Cleanup Event. "I haven’t closed the door on him."

PJ Haggerty is also preparing for the NBA draft while going through the transfer portal. But he is likely to return to college for another season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here